Hyundai INSTER Cross: UK Pricing and Specs

The Hyundai INSTER Cross is set to make waves in the small SUV EV segment, offering a unique blend of adventurous design, innovative technology, and impressive performance. This compact electric vehicle is designed to cater to the needs of versatile individuals and outdoor enthusiasts who seek a balance between urban practicality and weekend getaway capabilities. With its 49kWh battery delivering an impressive range of up to 223 miles on a single charge, the INSTER Cross proves that compact EVs can offer both efficiency and freedom to explore.

Standout Features and Design

The Hyundai INSTER Cross immediately catches the eye with its striking exterior design, setting it apart from other small SUVs in the market. The vehicle features unique 17″ alloy wheels that not only enhance its visual appeal but also contribute to its rugged and modern aesthetic. Bespoke front and rear bumpers, along with embossed black claddings, further emphasize the INSTER Cross’s adventurous character. Attention to detail is evident in the inclusion of LED headlights, which provide excellent visibility while adding a touch of sophistication to the overall design. Roof rails and an electric-opening glass sunroof offer both style and functionality, allowing owners to easily transport outdoor gear and enjoy the open air during their journeys.

The interior of the INSTER Cross is equally impressive, offering a premium experience that combines comfort, convenience, and advanced technology. Heated front seats ensure a cozy ride even in colder weather conditions, while ambient lighting creates a welcoming and inviting atmosphere within the cabin. The centerpiece of the interior is the 10.25″ touchscreen display, which serves as the hub for navigation, entertainment, and connectivity. With seamless integration of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, drivers can easily access their favorite apps and multimedia content on the go.

Pricing and Availability

The Hyundai INSTER Cross starts at £28,745 on the road in the UK and the car offers a range of exterior color options to suit individual preferences and styles. The exclusive Amazons Green Matte finish is a standout choice, adding a touch of uniqueness and boldness to the vehicle. For those who prefer more traditional colors, Atlas White is available at a price of £300, while Abyss Black comes at a cost of £600. The Matte finishes, including Aero Silver Matte, are offered at a premium price of £800. Customers who opt for the Natural Ivory color can enjoy it at no additional cost.

To further enhance the INSTER Cross’s capabilities, Hyundai offers an optional Tech Pack that includes advanced features such as Vehicle-to-Load functionality and a Digital Key. Vehicle-to-Load allows owners to use their vehicle as a power source for external devices, making it ideal for outdoor adventures or emergency situations. The Digital Key feature enables convenient and secure access to the vehicle using a smartphone app.

Hyundai’s commitment to customer satisfaction is evident in their industry-leading warranties. The INSTER Cross comes with a comprehensive 5-Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty, providing peace of mind for owners regarding the vehicle’s overall quality and reliability. Additionally, the 8-Year/100,000-Mile Battery Warranty ensures that the heart of the electric powertrain is protected for an extended period, giving buyers confidence in their investment.

Specifications

Battery: 49kWh, 223-mile range

49kWh, 223-mile range Power Output: 115PS

115PS Exterior Features: 17″ alloy wheels, LED headlights, roof rails, electric-opening glass sunroof

17″ alloy wheels, LED headlights, roof rails, electric-opening glass sunroof Interior Features: Heated front seats, ambient lighting, 10.25″ touchscreen with navigation, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Heated front seats, ambient lighting, 10.25″ touchscreen with navigation, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Safety Features: Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Smart Cruise Control

Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Smart Cruise Control Optional Tech Pack: Vehicle-to-Load functionality, Digital Key

Vehicle-to-Load functionality, Digital Key Color Options: Amazons Green Matte, Atlas White (£300), Abyss Black (£600), Aero Silver Matte (£800), Natural Ivory (free)

Amazons Green Matte, Atlas White (£300), Abyss Black (£600), Aero Silver Matte (£800), Natural Ivory (free) Warranty: 5-Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty, 8-Year/100,000-Mile Battery Warranty

Explore More from Hyundai

For individuals interested in exploring other electric vehicle options from Hyundai, the INSTER 01 and 02 models offer additional configurations and features to cater to different lifestyles and preferences. Whether one is in search of a compact city car or a family-friendly SUV, Hyundai’s commitment to innovation and sustainability ensures that there is an EV solution to meet their needs. With a growing lineup of electric vehicles, Hyundai continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in the realm of eco-friendly transportation, making it easier for consumers to make the switch to a greener future.

