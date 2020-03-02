HyperX Alloy Origins keyboard $110

The HyperX Alloy Origins keyboard is now shipping and available to purchase priced at $110 through HyperX’s network of retail and e-tail outlets. While the The HyperX Alloy Origins Core keyboard Equipped with Aqua switches is also now available for pre-order priced at $90. The Alloy Origins keyboards feature Custom Game Mode, that allows users to enable and disable macro keys, as well as assign and store keys in the macro library.

The Alloy Origins and Alloy Origins Core gaming keyboards include an aluminum body with an aircraft-grade brushed finished for durability and stability, plus a space-saving layout to maximize desktop real estate for mouse movement. The Alloy Origins Core tenkeyless gaming keyboard is geared for users seeking a compact form factor and more room for mouse movements. Both keyboards are supported by HyperX NGENUITY software with advanced customization features for lighting, macros and customable per-key lighting effects. The USB Type-C to USB Type-A keyboard cable is also detachable on both designs.

“We are excited to introduce our second HyperX-branded switch as we expand our full-sized and tenkeyless gaming keyboards lineup to include our HyperX Aqua tactile switches,” said Jennifer Ishii, keyboard business manager, HyperX. “Both the HyperX Alloy Origins and Alloy Origins Core keyboards are built to provide users with performance, reliability and features designed to enhance the overall gaming experience. With on-board memory, users may save up to three of their Alloy Origins profiles for on-the-go gaming using HyperX NGENUITY software. Other features include 100 percent anti-ghosting, full N-key rollover and three adjustable keyboard angles for perfect positioning.”

Source : HyperX

