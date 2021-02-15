We have an amazing deal on the HyperGear PowerBrick 24,000mAh Power Station/AC Outlet in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The HyperGear PowerBrick 24,000mAh Power Station/AC Outlet is available in our deals store for $76.99.

Plug in and charge any device, any time! The Power Brick features a built-in AC outlet and 2 USB ports so you can charge up to 3 devices at once! It’s perfect for laptops, tablets, smartphones, drones, cameras, wireless speakers, and much more. No need to hunt down available wall sockets; you can carry a fully-powered wall outlet with you everywhere you go. This is the ultimate emergency power bank. 2 USB ports + 1 AC outlet. Charge 3 devices at once

24,000mAh. Full power for charging laptops, tablets, phones, drones, cameras, speakers & more

4-hour rapid recharge. Get your power bank ready for another use

World class safety. Provides protection from short circuit & overcharging

Provides protection from short circuit & overcharging International voltage compatibility. Take PowerBrick anywhere in the world Note: This product contains chemicals known to the state of California to cause cancer and birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.

Specs Color: black

Materials: metal, plastic

Dimensions: 7.3″H x 1.7″L x 4.9″W

Weight: 1.2lbs

Battery type: Lithium-ion

Battery capacity: 24,000mAh

AC output: 110V/85W Max

Dual USB output: 5V/4.2A Max (3A Max per port)

DC input: 16.8V/2A

Protection: short circuit/overcharge

Sleek, ultra-portable design

Manufacturer’s limited 1-year warranty

