NVIDIA and Cisco partner to power hybrid workspaces

Hybrid workspaces or environments that combine both physical and digital elements to facilitate work. They are designed to accommodate the flexible work arrangements that are increasingly common, such as remote work, in-person work, and a combination of the two (hybrid work). In a hybrid workspace, employees can collaborate and complete tasks either from a physical office location or via digital platforms from a remote location.

Cisco and NVIDIA have recently announced a new collaboration to enhance hybrid meeting experiences through AI-powered solutions. This partnership has seen the launch of Room Kit EQX and the expansion of Cinematic Meetings capabilities, both powered by NVIDIA’s robust AI engine. The new solutions aim to enhance collaboration experiences with audio and video intelligence and enable more equitable hybrid meetings.

The integration of AI and machine learning in video devices is crucial for the longevity of investments made to deliver hybrid work experiences. As the world shifts towards a more flexible work structure, the need for efficient, intelligent, and inclusive meeting solutions is more important than ever. Cisco’s hardware, RoomOS operating system, and NVIDIA’s AI capabilities are tightly integrated to deliver a powerful AI and machine learning platform that caters to this need.

The Room Kit EQX is an integrated collaboration solution that simplifies the deployment of meeting rooms across sites. It is a testament to the power of AI in enhancing workplace productivity and collaboration. The Room Kit EQX offers an array of benefits for hybrid workers, including simplified deployment and maintenance, advanced audiovisual capabilities, interoperability across platforms, and unified management and security. These features aim to make hybrid meetings more accessible, efficient, and inclusive for all participants, regardless of their location.

On the other hand, Cisco’s Cinematic Meetings capabilities leverage an NVIDIA Jetson system-on-module to deliver collaboration experiences that reduce the impact of distance. This is a significant step towards the introduction of the Distance Zero concept in Cinematic Meetings, which aims to create a seamless meeting experience that feels like everyone is in the same room, regardless of their physical location. This approach is crucial in the current hybrid work era, where the workforce is distributed across various locations.

Cisco and NVIDIA have been collaborating since 2015 to create devices that address challenges of workplace collaboration, including meeting equity and video fatigue. Their continued collaboration in workplace technology innovation is a testament to their commitment to enhancing the hybrid work experience. The partnership between these tech giants is not just about creating advanced technology; it’s also about creating an equitable and inclusive work environment.

The integration of AI and machine learning into video devices is a significant step towards this goal. By leveraging the power of AI, the collaboration aims to create a level playing field for all workers, regardless of their location. This approach is not just beneficial for the employees but also for the organizations, as it can lead to improved productivity, engagement, and retention.

The collaboration between Cisco and NVIDIA is a significant step towards enhancing the hybrid meeting experience. By leveraging advanced AI technologies, they aim to create more equitable, efficient, and inclusive meeting solutions. The launch of Room Kit EQX and the expansion of Cinematic Meetings capabilities are significant milestones in this journey. The future of hybrid work is here, and with the continued collaboration between Cisco and NVIDIA, it looks brighter than ever.



