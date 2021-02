Hublot Big Bang e Premier League smartwatch unveiled

Hublot has launched a new wear OS smartwatch, the Hublot Big Bang e Premier League and the watch will be a limited edition smartwatch.

The new Hublot Big Bang e Premier League smartwatch will provide you will details about Premier League matches including kick off times, goals, penalties and more.

Hublot, is proud to introduce the Big Bang e Premier League, a new evolution of its connected Big Bang with a dedicated application, new dial and new strap, in purple, the iconic color of the Premier League.

The 200-piece limited-edition watch has a lightweight case in satin-finished and polished titanium. It’s based on the Hublot Big Bang e connected watch launched last year, with a number of additional features tailored to the Premier League fan experience.

You can find out more information about the new Hublot Big Bang e Premier League smartwatch over at Hublot at the link below.

Source Hublot

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals

Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more