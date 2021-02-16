Hublot Big Bang e Premier League smartwatch unveiled

Hublot has launched a new wear OS smartwatch, the Hublot Big Bang e Premier League and the watch will be a limited edition smartwatch.

The new Hublot Big Bang e Premier League smartwatch will provide you will details about Premier League matches including kick off times, goals, penalties and more.

Hublot, is proud to introduce the Big Bang e Premier League, a new evolution of its connected Big Bang with a dedicated application, new dial and new strap, in purple, the iconic color of the Premier League.

The 200-piece limited-edition watch has a lightweight case in satin-finished and polished titanium. It’s based on the Hublot Big Bang e connected watch launched last year, with a number of additional features tailored to the Premier League fan experience.

You can find out more information about the new Hublot Big Bang e Premier League smartwatch over at Hublot at the link below.

Source Hublot

