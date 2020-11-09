Huawei’s Harmony OS first beat coming December 18th

Huawei will be launching their first beta of their new Harmony OS in December, the company decided to create this new OS after the ban of their devices in the US which meant that had to stop using Google’s Androids OS.

Now we have some details on exactly when the first beta of the Harmony OS will be made available, it will be released to developers on the 18th of December.

The news was announced by Huawei’s Software President Wang Chenglue who also revealed that it should work on around 90 percent of their Huawei and Honor devices at launch.

Whilst the software will not feature Google Apps in the US, it should come with these outside of the US, as soon as we get some more details about the software, we will let you guys know.

Source Playfuldroid

