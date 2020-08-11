Huawei Watch Fit 4 leaked

It looks like Huawei is getting ready to launch a new smartwatch, the Huawei Watch Fit 4 and some photos and specifications on the device have leaked.

The device will launch in a total of four colors, orange, light green, black and pink and it will come with a 1.64 inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 456 x 280 pixels.

The new Huawei Watch Fit 4 will feature a battery life of up to 10 days and it will be able to track a range of activities including, walking, running, cycling and more, it will also come with a hear rate monitor.

This new smartwatch will apparently be launching in September and it will retail for €119 in Europe, as soon as we get some more details about the device we will let you guys know.

So guys here are the official press renders of HUAWEI Watch Fit in all 4 colors, along with its full specifications and price

-1.64 inch AMOLED display with 456 x 280 pixel res.

-5ATM Water Resistance

-Sensors: Heart rate, Accelerometer, Ambient light, GPS, Barometer

(1/3) pic.twitter.com/CQ4tIccKa0 — Sudhanshu (@Sudhanshu1414) August 10, 2020

Source Sudhanshu / Twitter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals