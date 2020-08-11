Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



Huawei Watch Fit 4 leaked

By

Huawei Watch Fit 4

It looks like Huawei is getting ready to launch a new smartwatch, the Huawei Watch Fit 4 and some photos and specifications on the device have leaked.

The device will launch in a total of four colors, orange, light green, black and pink and it will come with a 1.64 inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 456 x 280 pixels.

The new Huawei Watch Fit 4 will feature a battery life of up to 10 days and it will be able to track a range of activities including, walking, running, cycling and more, it will also come with a hear rate monitor.

This new smartwatch will apparently be launching in September and it will retail for €119 in Europe, as soon as we get some more details about the device we will let you guys know.

Source Sudhanshu / Twitter

Filed Under: Gadgets News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals