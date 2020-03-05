Huawei P40 Lite E smartphone launched in Europe

Huawei has launched a new smartphone in Europe, the Huawei P40 Lite E and the handset comes with a 6.39 inch IPS LCD display with a HD+ resolution.
The handset is powered by a Kirin 810 processor and it also comes with 4GB of RAM, it has 64GB of included storage and a microSD card slot for expansion.
The P40 Lite E comes with Android 9 and EMUI 9.1 and the device features a range of cameras which include three rear cameras.
The three rear cameras include a 48 megapixel camera, an 8 megapixel camera and a 2 megapixel camera, on the front there i an 8 megapixel camera for video calls and Selfies. The device also comes with a 4000 mAh battery.
The device is listed in Poland at the moment and it is also expected to be made available in more European countries.
Source GSM Arena