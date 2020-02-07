Huawei Mate 30 Pro gets taken apart (Video)

We recently saw a durability test video for the new Huawei Mate 30 Pro and now we have another video, in this new one the handset gets taken apart.

This new video from JerryRigEverything gives us a look at the hardware inside the Huawei Mate 30 pro smartphone.

As a reminder the device is powered by a Kirin 990 mobile processor and it comes with 8GB of RAM, it also comes with a choice of 128GB or 256GB of included storage.

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro is equipped with a 6.53 inch display that has a Full HD resolution of 2400 x 1176 pixels and it also has a 4500 mAh battery and some high end cameras.

On the front of the device there is a 32 megapixel camera for Selfies and a 3D TOF camera, on the back there is a quad camera setup which include two 40 megapixel cameras one 8 megapixel camera and a TOF camera.

Source & Image Credit JerryRigEverything

