Huawei FreeBuds 3i headphones launched in Europe

Huawei has launched its new Huawei FreeBuds 3i headphones in Europe and the come with active noise cancellation.
The Huawei FreeBuds 3i are priced quite a bit lower than Apple’s AirPods Pro which also have active noise cancellation, they will retail for just £89.99.
With their cone-shaped main bodies ergonomically crafted for style and fit, these in-ear earphones offer an immersive acoustic experience. Pair them with the flexible silicone tips that come in 4 different sizes for a comfortable and secure fit. Better shape, better seal, better sound.
While the outward-facing mic is detecting ambient noise to actively counter with the anti-noise, the inward-facing mic is picking up the rest noise in your ears for further cancellation. HUAWEI FreeBuds 3i offers a thorough noise-cancelling experience for your immersive enjoyment.
You can find out more details about the new Huawei FreeBuds 3i over at Huawei at the link below.
Source Huawei, GSM Arena