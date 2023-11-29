HTC VIVE Ultimate Tracker for XR headsets and PC VR streaming

The VIVE Ultimate Tracker is designed for smooth integration with HTC VIVE’s standalone headsets, like the VIVE XR Elite and VIVE Focus 3. It’s also becoming compatible with OpenXR and SteamVR-based PC VR systems. This flexibility ensures a consistent and engaging experience across different platforms.

The tracker’s self-tracking technology is at its heart, featuring dual wide-field-of-view cameras that provide precise 3D spatial tracking without the need for external base stations. This not only simplifies your setup but also captures your movements in the virtual world with impressive accuracy.

“VIVE Ultimate Tracker is about to make your XR sessions a lot more realistic and immersive, with super accurate full-body tracking – now for the first time on all-in-one devices,” said Shen Ye, Global Head of Product at HTC VIVE. “People have been asking for more robust and flexible tracking options, and we’re very excited to get these to our users and see them get creative and have fun!”

HTC VIVE Trackers

For those seeking a deep level of immersion, the VIVE Ultimate Tracker is up to the task. It supports the use of up to five trackers simultaneously, allowing for detailed capture of your movements. This feature is particularly useful for applications like VRChat, where you can express your personality with your whole body, even on standalone devices.

The tracker comes with a standard 1/4″-20 UNC mount and a pogo pin interface, offering versatile mounting options for attaching it to various objects. This opens up a world of possibilities for motion capture, VR-based training, and social VR experiences.

HTC VIVE is committed to supporting developers and creators. They provide public documentation and 3D CAD files, making it possible to design custom mounts and integrate the tracker into unique projects. Future updates are expected to enable the tracker to work independently with SteamVR, which would allow for tracking without a headset.

The technical specifications of the VIVE Ultimate Tracker are impressive. It’s lightweight at just 94 grams and offers up to 7 hours of battery life, which is ideal for long sessions. Its proprietary wireless connectivity ensures low latency, and the 6DoF (six degrees of freedom) inside-out tracking contributes to a responsive and realistic XR experience.

“VIVE Ultimate Tracker for the tech demo SKILLSHOT (by Rezzil) brings a game-changing shift to foot tracking. From elite athletes to casual gamers, it’s extremely versatile and easy to set up anywhere. The positive reception and streamlined flight check-in process are a testament to its global potential for us,” – Adam Dickinson, Co-founder and Director, Rezzil.

The VIVE Ultimate Tracker is now available for purchase, with special offers and bundle deals in North America, the UK, and Europe. These introductory promotions are an excellent opportunity to enhance your virtual reality setup.

The HTC VIVE Ultimate Tracker is poised to redefine how we interact with virtual spaces. Its advanced tracking capabilities, wide system compatibility, and strong support for developers make it a valuable tool for creating immersive and dynamic XR experiences. Whether for entertainment, training, or professional applications, the VIVE Ultimate Tracker is ready to elevate your virtual interactions to new heights.



