HTC Vive Sync virtual meeting rooms now allow non-VR attendees

HTC has announced new updates it is rolled out to its VIVE Sync virtual reality meeting application allowing non-VR PC participation. Enabling those without VR headsets to meet up within the VIVE Sync environment. Meeting members are now able to attend and participate in sessions even without a VR device, communicating via voice, capturing screenshots, and recording directly from their PC and monitor.

“Months into working remotely and feeling the effects of “Zoom fatigue”, we are all trying to find new ways to connect with coworkers and partners. What is the best way to continue to foster workplace community, culture and collaboration remotely? At VIVE, we’ve been using our own internal tool, VIVE Sync, to reestablish our relationships now that we don’t see our teammates every day.

And we aren’t the only ones using the remote workforce collaboration app. Since launching Vive Sync in open beta at the end of April, there have been over 1,400 meetings held in Sync. We’ve solicited feedback from these early advocates and are building our future roadmap with your needs in mind.Today we’re sharing the first major updates to Vive Sync driven by feedback from the community.”

More features are coming to Vive Sync. The first major update includes non-VR PC participation, desktop meeting login, a whole new casual wardrobe for your avatars and more! https://t.co/fTg4M0qja4#VIVESync #HTCVive pic.twitter.com/XPhdzetOf0 — HTC VIVE (@htcvive) June 23, 2020

Source : HTC

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals