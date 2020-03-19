HTC Vive Cosmos Elite now available for $899 with free copy of Half-Life: Alyx

HTC has today started selling its new HTC Vive Cosmos Elite virtual reality headset which is now available to purchase complete with Vive controllers for $899 or £899 depending on your location. Each headset comes complete with a free copy of Valve’s highly anticipated Half-Life: Alyx virtual reality adventure which will be officially launching in a few days time on March 23rd, 2020. Yves Maître, HTC’s CEO says, “With Half-Life: Alyx, we believe Valve is delivering the experience and expertise to move VR gameplay forward.”

If you have already pre-ordered the HTC Vive Cosmos Elite virtual reality headset you will be pleased to know that a voucher will be included with your headset to download a free copy of Half-Life: Alyx once it becomes available later this week.The HTC Vive Cosmos Elite BR headset also comes with six month subscription to the 6-month VIVEPORT Infinity service providing a wealth of VR games for you to try every month.

“See the virtual world through 2880 x 1700 combined pixel resolution—an 88% increase over the original VIVE. All-new LCD panels reduce the distance between pixels, minimizing the screen-door effect. SteamVR Tracking and advanced controllers enable precision and freedom of movements. Swing a racket behind your head, crisscross your swords—moves at all angles are quick and smooth. Base Station 1.0 provides up to 160 sq. ft of exciting space for those that demand the best in VIVE VR gaming.”

Features of the HTC Vive Cosmos Elite virtual reality headset include :

– Lighthouse tracking. – Base Station 1.0 generates accurate external tracking. Slash, punch and spin with precision.

– Crystal-clear graphics. – Enjoy the highest VIVE visual resolution and minimized screen-door effects. See detail-packed worlds the way they’re meant to be seen.

– Flip-up design. – Go easily between reality and virtual reality with the flip-up design—all without disrupting your VR journey.

Source : HTC

