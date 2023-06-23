HTC U23 Pro gets unboxed (Video)

Last month HTC launched a new smartphone, the HTC U23 Pro, and now we get to find out some more details about the handset in an unboxing video from Tech Spurt, HTC has not launched a new Android device for a while so we are interested to find out more details about this device.

The video below gives us a look at the design and the features of the new HTC U23 Pro smartphone, the handset comes with a 6.7-inch OLED display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 gen 1 mobile processor it comes with 12GB of RAM and it features 256GB of included storage it has a range of cameras which include four on the back and a single camera on the front.

On the front of the HTC U23, there is a 32-megapixel camera that is designed for taking selfies and making video calls, on the back of the handset there is a 108-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The handset comes with a 4600 mAh battery and 30W fast charging, it also comes with Andrud 13 and will be available iun a choice of black and white colors, the device retails for £499 in the UK.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt



