HTC Developer Conference being held in VR due to Coronavirus



Due to the coronavirus outbreak HTC will be holding its developer conference in virtual reality, the Virtual Vive Ecosystem Conference (stylized as V²EC) will use the Engage education and training platform created by the developing team at Immersive VR Education. Registration for the event will close in a few days time on March 17th, 2020 and will take place on March 19th, 2020.

“ENGAGE is an education and corporate training platform in virtual reality. It empowers educators and companies to host meetings, presentations, classes and events with people across the world. Using the platform, virtual reality training and experiences can be created in minutes. The tools are very easy to use and require no technical expertise. You can choose to host your virtual reality sessions live, or record and save them for others to experience later. A wide variety of effective and immersive virtual experiences can be created with an extensive library of virtual objects, effects and virtual locations available on the platform.”

#V2EC: As industry events are being cancelled WW, we’ll hold the world’s first fully #virtual industry #conference in #VR! 3/19 via #Engage. Access in 6DoF VR or live stream on 🖥💻📱. Top speakers+amazing conf experience!🦄 Zero carbon🌏, zero travel🛫& no 😷 needed! @htcvive pic.twitter.com/OqLOVB6QwJ — Alvin Wang Graylin (汪丛青) (@AGraylin) March 6, 2020

Source : R2VR

