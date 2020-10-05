New HP Spectre x360 14 laptop from $1,200

Designed and engineered in conjunction with Intel, the Hewlett-Packard Spectre x360 14 Windows laptop is powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel Core processor, delivering a 34% performance improvement, and 79% performance gains with discrete-level integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics versus last year’s Spectre x360 13, says HP.

“HP Spectre x360 14: Beauty Meets Adaptive Intelligence and Boundary Breaking PerformanceThe head-turning gem-cut and dual chamfer design achieved by precision aluminium CNC machining continues to define the Spectre portfolio, along with the color offerings of Nightfall Black with Copper Luxe accents, Poseidon Blue with Pale Brass accents, and Natural Silver.”

“On-the-go computing takes on new meaning as today’s users demand devices that can accommodate a variety of use cases and environments within their homes,” said Kevin Frost, global lead and general manager, Consumer Personal Systems, HP Inc. “HP is listening to its users in real time, offering the most intelligent Spectre yet – designed to seamlessly adapt and anticipate the needs and demands of its users, from intelligent audio features like AI Noise Removal for more immersive and engaging Zoom calls to solutions like Smart Sense that automatically adjust settings on the device for improved performance.”

The latest HP laptop is the first Spectre x360 with a 3:2 aspect ratio display, offering roughly 20% more vertical viewing space than a 16:9 ratio. “It’s like working with an A4 size paper to easily write, sign documents, or sketch ideas out digitally”. HP is also offering a optional OLED display for an incredible 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and a 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut.

– The HP Spectre x360 14 is expected to be available in October via HP.com for a starting price of $1,199.99. The device is also expected to be available at Best Buy and BestBuy.com in November.

– The HP Spectre x360 13 is expected to be available in October via HP.com for a starting price of $1,199.99. The device is also expected to be available at Best Buy and BestBuy.com in November.

– The HP Spectre x360 13 with 5G module SKU configuration is expected to be available in early 2021 via HP.com. Pricing will be provided closer to availability.

– The HP ENVY x360 13 is expected to be available in November via HP.com for a starting price of $949.99. The device is available now at BestBuy.com.

HP ENVY 13 is expected to be available in October via HP.com with a starting price of $899.99.

