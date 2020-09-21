HP OMEN wireless peripherals and RTX 30-series systems unveiled

Hewlett-Packard has this week unveiled its new Omen wireless peripherals and accessories, which include Warp Wireless Technology with OMEN Command Center integration to offer a “wireless ecosystem that transforms gaming experiences” for gamers to enjoy. Together with their new range of RTX 30-series options.

“It’s incredibly important to deliver the best gaming experience possible,” said Matt Wuebbling, vice president of global GeForce marketing at NVIDIA. “Which is why we’re thrilled that HP is adding NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs to the OMEN 30L Desktop – bringing amazing performance and 2nd get RTX to gamers across the world.”

HP OMEN wireless peripherals pricing and availability :

– OMEN Frequency Wireless Headset is expected to be available this December via HP.com and other retailers for a starting price of $169.99.

– OMEN Vector Wireless Mouse is available now via HP.com for a starting price of $99.99.

– OMEN Spacer Wireless TLK Keyboard is available now for pre-order via HP.com for a starting price of $159.99.

– OMEN Blast Headset is available now via HP.com for a starting price of $79.99.

– HP X24i Gaming Monitor is expected to be available this October via HP.com and Target for a starting price of $229.99.

– HP X24ih Gaming Monitor is expected to be available this October via BestBuy for a starting price of $249.99.

– OMEN 30L Desktop with new NVIDIA GPUs are expected to be available Holiday 2020.

“OMEN 30L Desktop is taking graphics performance to the next level with the introduction of the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPUs. The new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs – the 2nd generation of RTX – features new RT Cores, Tensor Cores and streaming multiprocessors, bringing stunning visuals, amazingly fast frame rates, and AI acceleration to games and creative applications. Powered by the NVIDIA Ampere architecture, which delivers increases of up to 1.9X performance-per-watt over the previous generation, the RTX 30 Series effortlessly powers graphics experiences at all resolutions, even up to 8K at the top end. The GeForce RTX 3090, 3080, and 3070 represent the greatest GPU generational leap in the history of NVIDIA.”

