How to Transfer WhatsApp Business and WhatsApp from Android to iOS (No Useless Method)

Introduction

Since WhatsApp is among the most popular communication tools for both personal and professional communication, it stores valuable information that we can’t risk losing. For this reason, transferring WhatsApp chats from your old device to a new one is the most important task you have to undertake soon after switching to the iOS platform.

We know that there’re no direct ways for moving WhatsApp data between different OS platforms. But before you start feeling worried, read this article and get to know about various professional ways to transfer WhatsApp android to iOS without any technical hassle.

Part 1. How to Transfer WhatsApp from Android to iOS?

If you want the best way to move WhatsApp data between iOS and Android platforms, then Tenorshare iCareFone for WhatsApp Transfer is your perfect choice. This multi-featured third-party tool allows users to transfer unlimited WhatsApp data quickly and safely.

Its universal compatibility and ease-of-use make it the best WhatsApp management tool available. What’s more, is that it doesn’t cause any data loss or harm to your devices. Follow the below steps to transfer data:

Step 1

Start by installing iCareFone for WhatsApp Transfer on your computer and connect both mobile devices to it. From its home interface, hit on Transfer to proceed.

Step 2

On your Android device, enable USB debugging by following the on-screen instructions. After that, you need to follow the screenshots guide to backup WhatsApp on your Android device.

Click on Continue when it’s done.

Step 3

On the next interface, iCareFone will ask you to enter the mobile number with the country code for verification. The program will then send a 6-digit WhatsApp verification code. Enter it and hit Verify.

Step 4

Soon after verification, the device will start generating the backed-up data.

After that, you need to turn off the Find My iPhone feature on your iOS device and then wait until the software transfers the data to your iPhone.

Part 2. How to Move WhatsApp from Android to iOS (WhatsApp Business)

What makes iCareFone for WhatsApp Transfer stand apart from other similar tools is that it also allows users to move WhatsApp Business as conveniently as it can get.

So, if you’re using WhatsApp business and want to transfer data from an old Android phone to a new iPhone , then:

Step 1

Start by installing iCareFone for WhatsApp Transfer on your computer. Launch it and connect both smartphones to it via lightning cables. Then, hit on Transfer when it detects both devices.

Step 2

The software may ask you to enable USB debugging on your Samsung mobile. Follow the on-screen guide to do that.

After that, you need to back up the data on the source device (Android phone) by following the screenshot instructions. Click on Continue and wait until it’s done.

Step 3

On the next interface, enter your mobile number with country code and hit on Verify. iCareFone will send a 6-digit verification code on your WhatsApp number; fill in this code and click on verify to proceed.

Step 4

After the verification process, the device will automatically generate the data to be transferred to your iPhone.

After that, you need to turn off the Find My iPhone feature by following the on-screen guidelines. Then the software will automatically start transferring data to your iOS device.

Part 3. Useless Methods for WhatsApp Transfer from Android to iOS (You Should Not Try)

In this section, we will discuss some ‘less effective’ methods to transfer WhatsApp from Android to iOS. Given that you can move all types of WhatsApp data using iCareFone for WhatsApp Transfer, you probably won’t ever need to use the below methods.

The only reason we are outlining them is that a lot of blogs and articles show these methods, that’s why you should have a slight idea about them. However, they are useless to you when it comes to efficiency and user-friendly procedure.

Method 1. How to Do Android to iOS WhatsApp Transfer Via Email?

Users can use Email to transfer WhatsApp data from an Android device to an iOS one . Using this method, you can transfer all the chats from one smartphone to another without having to rely on any third-party app.

Though this method is mentioned in many online articles, it is not recommended by almost all bloggers and reputable sites. Most bloggers outline this method only because it is free and compatible with all types of Android and iOS devices.

The below reasons prove why it isn’t a worthy choice to transfer WhatsApp data between iOS and Android phones.

1. You can only transfer the chats one by one, so it will be time-consuming especially if you have multiple chats to transfer.

2. Since an email can send an attachment up to 25 MB in a single mail, you cannot transfer attachments greater than 25MB using this method.

3. Another pitfall associated with this method is that you won’t be able to view the chats on the WhatsApp app, so you can’t reply to people.

That’s why this method isn’t worth your time and energy.

Method 2. How to Migrate WhatsApp from Android to iOS Via Backup?

Many people believe that they can transfer the WhatsApp data between iOS and Android via backup. But in reality, you can’t do this. So, stop wasting your time trying to move data between Android and IOS smartphones through backup.

Let us analyze why this method is not feasible.

Android allows users to backup data on Google Drive. On your Android device, go to Settings > Chats > Chat Backup and you’ll see the data will be backed up either on Google Drive or local storage.

There’s no practical method to transfer this saved file to your iOS device, so cross-platform data WhatsApp transfer is not viable via backup.

Part 4. Final Words

To sum it all, this extensive blog post has discussed the ways you can fall back on transferring WhatsApp data to the new iPhone device from an old Android phone. As you can see, Tenorshare iCareFone for WhatsApp Transfer is your perfect choice for moving WhatsApp messages from Android to iPhone directly and quickly.

Aside from WhatsApp android to iOS data transfer, this tool also helps you backup and restore WhatsApp, Viber, Line, WeChat, and Kik chats as well. So, it’s always handy to keep this tool installed on your computer.

Part 5. You May Also Be Interested In

In the last section of the article, let us answer some common queries of the users regarding the topic at hand.

1. How do I restore WhatsApp chats from Google Drive Backup on an iPhone?

Unfortunately, there’s no direct or official way for direct restoration from Google Drive to iPhone because Google Drive is incompatible with the iOS platform. So, if you want to restore the backup file from google drive to iPhone, then:

First, you should transfer it to an Android phone and then use a third-party app like Tenorshare iCareFone for WhatsApp Transfer to move it from Android to iPhone.

2. How do I move WhatsApp from Google Drive to iCloud?

As mentioned earlier, you cannot transfer WhatsApp from Google Drive to iCloud directly given the different formats of these storage mechanisms. That is, Google drive’s storage encryption protocols don’t support or coincide with those of iCloud.

That is why you have to:

First, transfer data from Google Drive to Android phone.

Then, use a third-party tool like iCareFone for WhatsApp Transfer to move data from Android to iPhone.

Finally, backup data on iCloud from your iPhone.

3. Can I restore WhatsApp messages from Google Drive to Android?

Yes, you can easily restore WhatsApp messages from Google Drive to Android. To do that:

Uninstall WhatsApp and then reinstall it on your Android device.

Follow the on-screen instructions until you reach the Restore backup screen.

Now, WhatsApp will ask you to restore your WhatsApp files from Google Drive. Click on Next and wait until the process is completed.

