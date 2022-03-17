How to Spoof iPhone Location Easily

Many applications, games, and services use your GPS location; however, sometimes, you might prefer to protect your privacy or stay in the comfort of your own home while collecting treasures, capturing monsters, or achievements from your favorite mobile game such as Pokémon Go. Or you may simply want to trick your friends on social media apps by spoofing your GPS location using a unique virtual location.

Nowadays, an iOS location changer can change your device’s GPS data without a hassle. While a common problem of these apps is the location services not working properly or not working for every location-based app. Dr. Fone from Wondershare has created a perfect tool- Dr. Fone Virtual Location to spoof your GPS location safely and easily.

Especially designed to work with location-based applications and games, such as Pokémon Go, Minecraft Earth, Instagram, Snapchat, and more, Dr. Fone Virtual Location allows users to spoof iPhone location by teleporting to anywhere in the world with few clicks—or set up a routes to look as though you are traveling from one place to another or through multiple locations. Most importantly, Dr. Fone Virtual Location requires no jailbreaking and updates your location automatically.

Dr. Fone Virtual Location supports iOS and Android devices running Android 6.0 and above and iOS 9 and above and can be controlled using your Windows or Mac directly. This is extremely handy as Apple does not allow any GPS spoofing apps to be uploaded. Easily simulate GPS movements along a route you desire or jump to specific destinations anywhere in the world whenever you need.

How to spoof location on iPhone

Steps to change your GPS location

If you’d like to teleport to a single location anywhere in the world, follow these instructions.

1. First, install Dr.Fone on your PC or Mac and click Virtual Location from the dashboard, after installation

2. Connect your iPhone or Android phone to your computer and then click Get Started.

Tips: iPhone users can choose to connect the software with Wi-Fi without an USB cable after being connected once.

3. A map will appear, providing your actual location. If it is slightly out, please select the “Center On” icon in the lower right corner of the app. The app will then update your GPS location. Enter the “Teleport Mode” by clicking the 1st icon in the top right-hand corner of your screen. Enter the location you would like to teleport to and click “Go.”



4. A preview of your new GPS virtual location will appear. Confirm you would like to move your phone’s GPS location here by clicking “Move Here.”



5. Now, your phone’s GPS location will teleport to your new location.

Tips: to return to your real GPS location, restart your phone to reset the GPS data.

Watch the tutorial video on YouTube.

Steps to build a route with multiple GPS locations

If you would like to move through multiple GPS locations during a route:

1. Select the “Multi-stop Mode” icon (the 3rd one in the upper right). The icon with a zigzag line and multiple dots.

2. Select all the locations you would like to pass through in order and it will show you how far it is on the map. You can select the speed you would like to travel and then click “Move Here”

3. Choose how many times you would like to travel the route. Press the “March” button to start the virtual location route and “Pause” to stop movement.

Watch this tutorial video on YouTube.

Key Features of Dr. Fone Virtual Location:

Fake iPhone location with one-click

Dr. Fone Virtual Location allows users to travel the world without leaving home. It’s just a click away to fake locations on your iPhone or Android phones and trick all location-based apps easily.

Joystick to control your GPS movement flexibly.

The joystick control option allows you to manually move your GPS iPhone data using an onscreen joystick. Enabling you to change direction in real-time or automatic GPS movement if preferred.

Click the red button in the middle of the onscreen joystick to start the movement and control your direction using the cursor arrows on either side. This is a great option when playing games and searching for hidden treasures at unknown GPS locations.

Mocking GPS at customized speed

With Virtual Location, you can create a route with several random spots on the map, then move along at customized speed, such as walking, running, driving, etc. By this, you can trick the game that how fast or slow you are moving in the game in sync with Dr.Fone Virtual Location.

GPX files – Import & Export

If you already have GPX files with predetermined routes already created. You can easily import these routes into Dr. Fone, saving you time by removing the need for you to manually create the routes. Once imported, you can save the location data for regularly or frequently used routes. If you create a route manually in Dr.Fone you can also export this as a GPX file for reference or backup.

Conclusion

Dr. Fone Virtual Location is free to try and available to purchase from $4.99 a month, when billed annually. Monthly licenses are also available, allowing you to change the location of up to five phones from a single computer. Subscriptions can be canceled at any time, allowing you to continually benefit from all the features it offers.

For more details and to download the application on your Windows or Mac computers, jump over to the official website. The free version can be used for up to two hours after installation allowing you to fully evaluate all its features before you part with your hard-earned cash.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals