How to setup Android Auto

This guide is designed to show you how to set up Android Auto so that you can use your Android smartphone with your in-car infotainment system.

In order to get Android Auto working on your car, you will need to check if your vehicle and its infotainment system are compatible with the software. You can either check this in your car’s owner’s manual or on the manufacturer’s website.

The way that you connect your Android Phone to your vehicle will depend on which model of vehicle you have, there are two ways to connect, via USB cable and wirelessly.

Which connection you will need will depend on your manufacturer, some vehicles will allow both connection options, whilst others will offer either USB or wireless connection.

How to set up Android Auto with USB

Once you have established that your Android Phone and your car work with Android Auto, you can connect your device to your car via USB.

Turn your vehicle on and then plug a USB cable into the USB port on your car. Once this is done plug the other end of the cable into your Android device.

Depending on the model of your Phone, it may then ask to download the Android Auto app to your handset, or it may ask to update the app to the latest version on your Android Phone.

Follow the onscreen instruction on your Android Phone and complete the setup or updating of the app on your device. Once this has been done select Android Auto from your car’s infotainment display. You can now follow the onscreen instructions on the infotainment system and the setup will be completed.

You will now be able to use many of the Android Auto features on your car’s display, things as Google Maps, Google Play Music, and more. There is also a wide range of Android Auto compatible third-party apps you can download, you can find out more details on these over at the Google Play store.

How to set up Android Auto wirelessly

As well as plugging your android Phone into your car via USB, many vehicles offer the option to connect to your car’s infotainment system wirelessly.

The first time that you connect your Android Phone to your car it will need to be paired via Bluetooth, the way this is done varies by the vehicle manufacturer. You can find out exactly how to do this in your vehicle user manual.

Once you are connected you can then either download the Android Auto app to your smartphone or update the app to the latest version. You will then be able to connect to your car’s infotainment system with Android Auto.

You will not be able to use Android Auto on your infotainment system, this can be done by selecting Android Auto from your car’s menu. Once it is connected you will be able to use any Android Auto apps you have installed on your device.

You can easily disconnect your Android Phone from the in-car system by selecting ‘Exit driving mode’ on the display of your smartphone. This will disconnect the device and return it to its normal state.

We hope that you find this guide on how to connect your car’s infotainment system to Android Audi useful, if you have any comments, suggestions, or questions, please let us know in the comments section below. You can find out more details about Android Auto and its range of features over at Google’s website.





