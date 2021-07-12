If you want to record your screen on your iPhone or iPad then Apple has some handy features built in which help you to easily do this on your device. This article will show you how to screen record on your iPhone or iPad.

Screen recording on your iPhone or iPad is a handy tool, you can use it to record things like gaming or also make video for tutorials and more. This is a tool that I find really useful for recording quick videos to show people how to do things on their device.

How do I set up screen recording on my iPhone or iPad?

The first thing you need to do is turn the screen recording feature on for your device, this can be done by following the instructions below.

Go to Settings on your device.

Select Control Center

scroll down to More Controls

Add Screen Recording

This feature has now been added to your Control Center

How do I record a video with screen recording?

Now that you have the screen recording feature setup on your device, you can record a video of your iPhone or iPads display. This will record everything you do on your device. Follow the instruction below to record a video using this feature.

Open the control center on your device.

Select the screen recording icon, a countdown timer will start.

When you are recording a video you will see the red icon in the top right hand corner of your device.

How do I stop the recording on my iPhone or iPad?

To stop recording a video on your device, click the red screen recording icon on the top right hand of your iPhone or iPad. You will then be asked if you want to stop recording, click Stop. Your video will then automatically be saved to the Photos app on your iPhone or iPad.

This is a really useful feature if you want to record a quick video of how something can be done on your iPhone or iPad, or if you want to record a video or your gaming skills and more. You can find out more details about the screen recording feature on your iPhone or iPad over at Apple’s website.

We hop that you find this guide helpful, if you have any questions or suggestions on any more guide articles you would like to see, please leave a comment below.

