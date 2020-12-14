How to Remove iCloud Activation Lock without Password?

Sponsored:

As a iPhone users, you should know that activation Lock is designed to keep your device and information safe in the iPhone, in case of lost or stolen.But once your device is locked by activation lock, no one is supposed to be able to unlock the device without password,even yourself. The following provides official solutions in two cases.



If purchasing a second hand iPhone

If you purchased a second hand iPhone, you can go for remove iCloud activation lock without password from their account using the following steps:

Sign in to iCloud, come with your Apple ID. Go to Find My iPhone. Click All Devices at the top of the screen. Select the device that you want to remove from iCloud. Click Delete while entering your device name. Select Next until the device is erased. Click on the option of remove from account.

If you can’t activate the iPhone

Learn what to do if you can’t activate your iPhone or if an alert appears stating that the activation server is not available or that the SIM card is not supported.

Restart the iPhone.

If you are using a mobile data connection, connect to a trusted Wi-Fi network.

If you get an error message on your iPhone stating that the activation server is temporarily unavailable or unable to connect when you try to activate it, wait a few minutes and repeat the steps above.

If you are still unable to activate your iPhone, try your computer again. Follow these steps to do it:

Make sure you have the latest version of macOS or iTunes.

Check that the computer has an Internet connection.

Use the cable that came with the iPhone to connect it to the computer. Find the device on your computer.

Wait while the computer detects and activates the iPhone:

If you see an alert saying “Set up as new” or “Restore from Backup,” it means that the iPhone is activated.

If an error message appears on the computer stating that the SIM card is not supported.



Recommended powerful bypass tool

However, if you really got yourself in an awkward situation where you still cannot unlock your iPhone through the above two methods, then you should know that you can actually bypass the lock through iCloud unlock software or bypass iCloud activation tool.Now we are here to show you other tool to remove lock without password for every iPhone user.



The WooTechy iSalvor activation lock bypass tool can help you bypass iCloud Activation Lock without having an Apple ID or passcode. After removing the iCloud Activation Lock, you will be able to access the device, but not the phone calls from your new Apple ID. Otherwise, the good thing is, as long as you have the license for this solution, you can use it as many times as you want for the same device. It doesn’t matter if you forgot your password, your Apple ID was hacked, or you bought a second-hand locked device, thus WooTechy iSalvor works in all scenarios. So you don’t need to be concerned with your previous Apple ID. Now here to tell you how to remove iCloud activation lock without password.

Steps of Bypass iCloud Activation Lock Screen

WooTechy iSalvor have the function of removing iCloud Activation Lock without password, so one can instantly bypass the activation lock without having trouble. Here is the steps for those who face problem in the activation process:

Install and run WooTechyiSalvor

The first step is to download the latest tool, namely “WooTechyiSalvor” on your PC or Mac. Once the installation process is completed, you need to open it and select the option “iCloud Activation Lock Screen”. After that, click on the “Start” option. Connect your iPhone with PC:

You need to connect your iPhone to your PC via a USB cable. Keep in mind; you need to choose an original lighting cable that is free from virus. In case, if there is a connection failed error, please click on the option “your device is unable to recognize”, to get a valid solution in hand.

Jailbreak your iPhone:

A jailbreak is needed before bypassing iCloud activation lock on your iDevices. Please make sure that your iDevice is jailbroken before the bypass process. Here are two options to jailbreak for the macOS version and Windows version.

For the macOS version, please click Jailbreak Solution for macOS Version.

For the windows system, what you can do is to click the “ Jailbreak Tutorial ” button and follow the tutorial to jailbreak your iDevice on Windows computer. When the jailbreak process is done, click the “Finished Jailbreak” button to proceed.

4. Bypass Activation Lock Screen

In the next window, you can see all your iDevice’s information is displayed in there. Check your device model, iOS version, IMEI, serial number and UDID before starting the bypass process. Then, click the “Start Bypass” button. iSalvor will start to bypass the Apple activation lock screen immediately. The whole bypass process only takes a few seconds.

Conclusion:

We all know that how frustrating it is when forgetting the iCloud activation lock password. Fortunately, you can easily bypass it with the help of bypass iCloud activation lock tool.Indeed, there are dozens of free iCloud unlocking software and tools, but most of them are complicated and can not operate easily. Therefore, please make sure to use reliable tools and enjoy your equipment.

