How to make your Android Phone faster

If your device is Android running slow, this guide will show you how to speed up your Android phone and tablet, we have a range of tips that can help you speed up your device and make your android phone faster.

If you want to have your Android phone or tablet run faster then there are a number of things that you can do to get your device running faster.

Update your phone or tablet to the latest version of Android

One thing you can do to easily speed up your Android phone or tablet is to update your device to the latest version of Android.

This can easily be done on your phone or tablet from the Settings app on your device. Open the Settings app and then select System > System update, you will then see if there is an update available. If an update is available for your device, download and then install it on your device.

Free up some storage space on your Android phone or tablet

If your phone or tablet is running out of storage space this could be slowing it down, you can easily free up space by deleting unwanted apps, videos, and more.

To do this open the Settings app on your device and then select Storage, you will then see how much free space you have, if it is more than 80 percent this could be slowing your device down.

You can now delete any unwanted apps and videos and other files that you no longer need on your phone or tablet to free up some space.

Update your apps to the latest version

Some of your apps may not be updated to the latest version, this could be slowing down your device. You can check if your apps are up to date from the Google Play Store app on your device.

Open the Google Play Store app on your smartphone or tablet, now select the profile icon at the top right and then Manage apps and devices. You can then select the Updates available section and select Update all apps.

Another thing that you can do is close all of your apps on your Android Phone or Tablet, the way that this is done may vary by manufacturer.

Restart your Android phone or tablet

Another way to speed up your Android phone or tablet is to restart the device, this can easily be done on your device. The exact way that you shut your device down may vary slightly by manufacturer.

Generally, you can shut your tablet or phone down by pressing and holding the power button on your device, hold it for about 30 seconds. It will either restart automatically, or you will see a prompt on the screen to shut the handset or tablet down. Once your device has been restarted it may end up being faster than it was previously.

We hope that you find this guide useful and hope that it will help you make your android phone faster, you can find out more tips to speed up your device over at Google’s website. If you have any questions about this guide, please leave a comment below and let us know.

Image Credit: The Average Tech Guy

