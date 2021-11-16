Amazon launches Prime Video app for the Mac

Amazon has launched a new Prime Video app for the Mac and the app is now available to download from the Mac app store.

The app will let you stream movies and TV shows from Prime Video on your Mac and you can also download them to watch when you are online. You can choose what video quality you would like to download to your device and Amazon says it takes up about 2.9GB of storage on your device per hour or movie or TV show.

the new Prime Video app for the Mac is available as a free download, you will either need a Prime Video subscription or an Amazon Prime subscription to use the app.

As well as streaming movies and TV shows that are included with Prime, you can also rent movies and TV shows on your device.

Here are some of the features:

Download videos to watch offline.

Continue to watch your favorite movie, TV show or a live event via Picture-in-Picture (PiP) while interacting with other apps or websites.

Rent or buy new-release movies and popular TV shows (availability varies by marketplace).

Multi-user profiles allow creating personalized entertainment experiences.

Go behind the scenes of movies and TV shows with exclusive X-Ray access, powered by IMDb.

Watch on iPhone and iPad by downloading the separate iOS app (requires iOS 12.1 version or later).

Watch on Apple TV by downloading the separate tvOS app (requires Apple TV 3rd generation or later).

The new Prime Video app also supports Apple’s AirPlay feature and the app is compatible with devices that are running macOS Big Sur or later. You can find out more information about the app over at the Mac App Store at the link below.

Source Apple, The Verge

