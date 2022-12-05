How to Install Office 2021 (Two EASY Methods)

Sponsored:

Office 2021 is the latest iteration of the popular application suite developed by Microsoft. Compared to previous versions, MS Office 2021 offers a wide range of new features designed to improve workflows and hybrid work. Along with the new features, depending on the version you decide to buy, you'll be able to enjoy a brand-new and modern interface, new apps, and very interesting enhancements. Office 2021 will let you create, edit, and share documents with other users, as well as enjoy a wide range of multitasking functionalities.

Install Office 2021: before you start buy a license on offer

Download Microsoft Office 2021

Method One:

Let’s have a look at how to download Microsoft Office 2021 in a few easy steps. You can do it directly on Microsoft’s official website by following a few simple steps:

First, you need to make sure your PC or Mac meets the minimum system requirements (this step is really crucial!).

(this step is really crucial!). Visit the official Office website .

. Click on Sign In .

. Sign in using the account connected with this version of Office (Microsoft account, work or school account).

Click on Install Office to start the download.

Method Two:

Now let’s install Office 2021 (SPOILER: it’s easy!)

Once purchased and received, Microsoft Office 2021 has to be installed and activated in order to be used properly. Here’s everything you need to do to install Office 2021 on your PC:

The procedure you have to follow might be different depending on the browser you’re using: select Run from Microsoft Edge or Internet Explorer, Setup from Google Chrome, or Save File from Firefox.

from Microsoft Edge or Internet Explorer, from Google Chrome, or from Firefox. When the question: “ Do you want to allow this app to make changes to your device? ” shows up, click Yes .

” shows up, click . The installation process will begin: at the end, select Close .

. Let’s have a look at how to activate the software.

Click on the Start button on your PC main screen.

button on your PC main screen. Type the name of one of the apps included in the suite you bought, such as “ Excel ” or “ Word ”.

” or “ ”. Select the desired icon on the list.

Accept the license agreement.

The software will be now activated and you’ll be free to start using it.

Office 2021 VS Microsoft 365: which one to choose

Many users struggle to understand the difference between Office 2021 and Microsoft 365, which basically lies in the way you pay for the services you get offered. Microsoft 365 requires paying for a regular subscription fee to be able to use all the apps included with the suite, such as Microsoft Outlook, Word, PowerPoint, Excel, and more. On the contrary, if you choose to buy Office 2021 you’ll be able to enjoy all the new features included in the latest version by paying a single fee in exchange for a perpetual license, which will always stay connected to your Microsoft account. All the apps offered by the suite offer the same benefits and updates as the ones included in Microsoft 365. Nevertheless, you should know that when you purchase Office 2021 the application package will stay current for a limited period of time until a new version is released. On the contrary, by purchasing Microsoft 365 you’ll always be able to get new updates. In addition to that, Microsoft 365 gives you the opportunity to install all the existing apps on multiple devices, which at the moment is still not possible with Office 2021. In the end, the choice comes down to what your needs are. If you don’t want to pay a fixed amount every month for a subscription, you should opt for Office 2021, which today can be purchased at a discounted price on the Mr Key Shop’s website. The license you purchase will be perpetual, and in the event of a computer failure or theft, you can reuse it on a new device without paying anything.

Microsoft Office 2021: what price and versions for PC and Mac

Microsoft Office 2021 can be very pricey, especially if you buy it from the official Microsoft Store. According to the specific version you want to buy, it can cost more than 500€. Office 2021 comes, basically, in three versions. Home & Student is the entry-level edition, which has been specifically designed for home users and students. Here, you’ll find all the main tools from the popular productivity suite, such as Microsoft Word 2021, Excel 2021, PowerPoint 2021. Microsoft Office 2021 Home & Student covers all your basic needs in terms of document editing.

Going further, Office 2021 Home & Business is focused on SMBs and home workers like freelance professionals. Here, a commercial license is granted, plus some more business-focused tools like Microsoft Outlook, the powerful mail client you can use to manage your contacts and prospects. Outlook 2021 includes the translation feature directly embedded in the client, so you will avoid any linguistic barriers with clients, colleagues, and team members. One of the best features from Office 2021 is the multi-author approach, where you can edit documents, leave real-time comments, and even tag other authors to highlight parts to be changed, removed, or corrected. This comes particularly handy for professional and business users. Finally, Office 2021 Professional is the most complete – and expensive – tier: here you’ll also find Microsoft Publisher and Microsoft Access. Office 2021 Professional is specifically dedicated to larger companies and business users. The following list shows the current pricing for the different versions of Office 2021 available from the Microsoft Store:

Office 2021 Home & Student for PC and Mac : $149.99

: $149.99 Office 2021 Home & Business for PC and Mac : $249.99

: $249.99 Office 2021 Professional Plus: $439.99

What’s new in Office 2021 and why buy it

The new suite of applications Office 2021 comes in three different versions. Each of them has been specifically designed to meet the needs and preferences of as many users as possible. The most basic version is currently Office 2021 Home and Business, which is perfect for families and small businesses because it offers all the classic Office programs, such as Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, Excel and Outlook, both for Windows 11, Windows 10, and macOS. With a one-time purchase, you’ll be able to use all of these programs for as long as you need. You can also opt for the purchase of Office 2021 Home and Student, which is meant for students. This version includes all the essential functionalities offered by Microsoft Office, such as Word, PowerPoint and Excel for Windows 11, Windows 10, and macOS. Lastly, there’s Office 2021 Professional, which is intended to improve workflow for businesses and companies. In addition to all the basic apps included in the suite, you will also be able to use Microsoft Outlook, Publisher and Access. Even in this case, a one-time purchase will give you the chance to use all the apps on one PC or Mac.

Today’s best Office 2021 deals

