How to Generate Signed SSL Certificates on Synology NAS

Protecting your Synology NAS with a signed SSL certificate is essential for secure and trusted internet access. This tutorial video by SpaceRex explains how to obtain a signed SSL certificate using Let’s Encrypt, a crucial step for hosting websites or sharing files publicly without encountering “certificate not trusted” errors. By following these steps, you can ensure that your NAS is properly secured and that all data exchanges are encrypted.

The Importance of SSL Certificates

SSL certificates play a vital role in encrypting data between your NAS and users, preventing “certificate not trusted” errors that can deter access. This is especially important if you plan to host websites or share files publicly, as it ensures that all data exchanges are secure and protected from potential threats. Without a properly signed SSL certificate, users may be hesitant to access your NAS, leading to reduced functionality and trust.

Prerequisites for Setting Up a Signed SSL Certificate

Before setting up a signed SSL certificate on your Synology NAS, ensure that you have the following:

Public IP Address : Obtain a public IP address from your Internet Service Provider (ISP) to ensure that your domain resolves correctly online. This is necessary for Let’s Encrypt to verify your domain ownership.

: Obtain a public IP address from your Internet Service Provider (ISP) to ensure that your domain resolves correctly online. This is necessary for Let’s Encrypt to verify your domain ownership. Port Forwarding : Enable port forwarding, specifically for Port 80, to allow Let’s Encrypt to verify your domain ownership. This is a crucial step in the process and must be done correctly to avoid issues.

: Enable port forwarding, specifically for Port 80, to allow Let’s Encrypt to verify your domain ownership. This is a crucial step in the process and must be done correctly to avoid issues. Domain Ownership: Own a domain that you can configure to point to your NAS. This is necessary for Let’s Encrypt to issue a signed SSL certificate for your NAS.

How to Generate Signed SSL Certificates on Synology NAS

Here are a selection of other articles from our extensive library of content you may find of interest on the subject of Synology NAS features and setups :

Obtaining a Signed SSL Certificate

Here’s a brief overview of the process for obtaining a signed SSL certificate for your Synology NAS:

Let’s Encrypt : Use the Let’s Encrypt service to obtain a free, signed SSL certificate. This service automates the certificate issuance and renewal process, making it easy to secure your NAS.

: Use the Let’s Encrypt service to obtain a free, signed SSL certificate. This service automates the certificate issuance and renewal process, making it easy to secure your NAS. Domain Resolution : Ensure that your domain resolves to your public IP address for Let’s Encrypt verification. This is necessary to prove that you own the domain and have the right to obtain an SSL certificate for it.

: Ensure that your domain resolves to your public IP address for Let’s Encrypt verification. This is necessary to prove that you own the domain and have the right to obtain an SSL certificate for it. Dynamic DNS (DDNS) : Set up DDNS to manage IP address changes, ensuring continuous NAS access. This is important if your public IP address changes frequently, as it ensures that your domain always points to the correct address.

: Set up DDNS to manage IP address changes, ensuring continuous NAS access. This is important if your public IP address changes frequently, as it ensures that your domain always points to the correct address. Router Configuration: Forward necessary ports on your router to allow external access for certificate verification. This typically involves forwarding ports 80, 443, and 50001 to your NAS.

Detailed Configuration Steps

1. Domain Verification: Confirm that your domain points to your public IP address through your domain registrar’s settings. This is necessary for Let’s Encrypt to verify your domain ownership.

2. DDNS Setup: Use Synology’s built-in DDNS service to handle IP address changes, keeping your domain correctly pointed. This ensures that your NAS is always accessible, even if your public IP address changes.

3. CNAME Record: Create a CNAME record in your domain’s DNS settings to point to your DDNS hostname. This allows Let’s Encrypt to verify your domain ownership and issue a signed SSL certificate.

4. Port Forwarding: Forward ports 80, 443, and 50001 on your router to your NAS for domain verification and secure access. This is necessary to allow external access to your NAS for certificate verification and secure connections.

5. SSL Certificate Generation: In Synology DSM, go to the Security settings and use the Let’s Encrypt option to generate and apply the SSL certificate. This process is automated and straightforward, making it easy to secure your NAS.

Managing Your SSL Certificate

Your SSL certificates are valid for 90 days, and Synology DSM automatically renews them every 60 days if Port 80 is open. If you prefer not to keep Port 80 open, you can renew the certificate manually through the DSM interface. It’s important to keep your SSL certificate up to date to ensure that your NAS remains secure and accessible.

Advanced Options and Considerations

For additional configurations, you can set up SSL for local access without exposing your NAS externally. This involves configuring network settings for secure local connections, which can be useful if you only need to access your NAS from within your local network. You can also configure SSL for multiple domains and subdomains if needed, allowing you to secure multiple services hosted on your NAS.

It’s important to note that this guide focuses on obtaining a signed SSL certificate and does not cover making your NAS fully accessible externally beyond Port 80. For comprehensive external access, additional configurations and security measures are necessary, such as setting up a VPN or configuring your router’s firewall settings.

By following these steps and considering the advanced options and limitations, you can ensure that your Synology NAS is properly secured with a signed SSL certificate, enhancing both functionality and security for your hosted services. This will give you and your users peace of mind knowing that all data exchanges are encrypted and protected from potential threats.

Media Credit: SpaceRex



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals