How to Factory Reset iPhone without Passcode via UltFone iOS System Repair

Whether it’s an iOS or Android device, there are many ways to perform a factory reset without a password. Just depends on what operating system device you have got. But if it’s an Apple one, then this article is going to be helpful to do the job without technical skills and data backup.

Part 1: When Do I Need Factory Reset iPhone without Passcode?

Factory reset iPhone without Passcode is a function that allows wiping data entirely from your iPhone or iPad. Sometimes this could be unwanted, but there might be some reason that makes you want to perform a factory reset on your apple device.

There are various situations where you might need to factory reset your iPhone. For example, if you have purchased a second-hand iPhone and do not know the Passcode, or you have given your device to someone else but forgot to remove the Passcode. Whatever reasons you may have, factory reset iPhone without a Passcode is still possible. And one of the easiest ways is by using this fantastic tool named UltFone iOS System Repair.

Part 2: Is It Possible to Factory Reset iPhone without Passcode?

Yes, it is possible to factory reset your iPhone without a passcode. However, Apple does not recommend doing so for security reasons. If you choose to factory reset, make sure to back up all your data.

When you find yourself in a situation where you have to factory reset your iPhone, but you don’t know the Passcode, don’t panic! There’s an easy way out of this mess. With UltFone iOS System Repair, you can easily perform a factory reset on your iPhone without knowing the Passcode.

Key Features of UltFone iOS System Repair:

You can Reset iPhone/iPad/iPod Touch without password/iTunes/Finder. Single-click recovery solution to enter and exit recovery mode on iPhone/iPad/iPod. UltFone iOS system Repair can help you fix 150+ iOS issues like the Apple logo, reboot loop, Apple ID password not working, and black screen. Downgrade from iOS 15 without iTunes It supports all iOS versions and iPhone models, including the latest iPhone 13 series and iOS 15.

Part 3: How to Factory Reset iPhone without Passcode via UltFone iOS System Repair

Don’t know how to factory reset iPhone without Passcode? Don’t worry! This guide will tell you the best and easiest way to do it. Follow these simple steps to complete your factory reset.

Step 1:

Connect your iPhone to your computer and run the software. Then, in the bottom right of the main screen, select “Reset Device.”

Note: If this software does not identify your iPhone, it will tell you to put it in recovery mode or DFU mode to have it identified.

Step 2:

You’ll have two options on the new screen: “General Reset” and “Factory Reset.” The General Reset option restores the iPhone’s settings to their defaults and can fix minor issues. Choose “Factory Reset” and press the “Factory Reset” button.

Step 3:

You will now be directed to the firmware download page. Before resetting your iPhone, click “Download” to download the relevant firmware package. If the firmware package has already been downloaded, you may manually pick it up by clicking on “Import Local Firmware” at the bottom of the screen.

Step 4:

After downloading the firmware package, you may begin resetting your iOS. After the process is finished, your iPhone will be as good as new. And then it’s done.

Part 4: People’s Insights of UltFone iOS System Repair

Here are some pros and cons of using UltFone iOS System Repair told by people who have used it.

Pros:

The tool offers a friendly and clear user interface, with the software guiding you through the various phases of any operations that you wish to run.

No complicated methods are involved, and it is easy to use.

UltFone gives the option to retain data while fixing the issues in the system

Easy factory reset

Cons:

Many features are free, but some are available when you buy them.

Helpful FAQ

Q 1: Is UltFone iOS System Repair free?

A: If you only want to enter/exit Recovery mode, UltFone iOS System Repair is free. However, to fix iOS system issues, you must pay, and the prices are different for Windows and Mac, as well as according to the license period.

Q 2: How do I reset my iPhone to factory settings without a Passcode?

A: Under all scenarios, UltFone iOS System Repair can assist you in factory resetting your iPhone. Follow the simple above-written steps.

Q 3: Can you factory reset an iPhone if it’s locked via UltFone iOS System Repair?

A: Yes, you can easily factory reset an iPhone without Passcode by using this fantastic tool. The method is mentioned above.

Q 4: How do I force my iPhone to factory reset via UltFone iOS System Repair?

A: You don’t have to force your iPhone to factory reset because UltFone iOS system repair can easily do this job with a few clicks.

Final Thoughts:

This article covered almost everything you need to know about factory reset iPhone without passcode. As you can see, it’s easy to factory reset iPhone without passcode if you have UltFone iOS System Repair. A few clicks can help you do that. It works with all iPhone models and iOS versions. If you have any questions regarding factory reset iPhone without Passcode, comment below. We will get back to you as soon as possible.

Disclosure: “This is a sponsored post. Geeky Gadgets has been compensated for this post.”

