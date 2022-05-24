How to Factory Reset iPhone without Passcode by ReiBoot iOS System Repair?

Introduction

Breaking into an iPhone is notoriously tricky to fix iPhone is stuck in recovery mode. It’s pretty hard for someone to sneak in without your consent if you have a unique passcode. However, the opposite is also true. The only method to unlock an iPhone if you don’t know the password or it’s been deactivated is to factory reset it. Fortunately, there are methods for resetting an iPhone without a password.

Part 1. When Do I Need Factory Reset iPhone without Passcode?

There are several reasons to factory reset your iPhone.

Before selling or transferring your iPhone to another user, you should wipe all personal information from it. In this case, skip ahead to the Tips section of this page.

A factory reset is a standard troubleshooting method for iPhone issues, such as a white screen of death, recovery mode, or a phone acting strangely.

Before restoring data from an iCloud backup, you must delete all settings and information on your iPhone to repair iOS system.

If your phone’s screen is already locked, use iTunes to restore it or use a program to unlock it. Your iPhone will then be unlocked. However, both methods will result in data loss.

If you’ve forgotten your iPhone password, you may learn how to reset it before a factory reset.

We hope that now that you have more background information, you will be better positioned to decide how to factory reset an iPhone without a password.

Part 2. Is It Possible to Factory Reset iPhone without Passcode?

Without a passcode, you may factory reset your iPhone. For security concerns, however, Apple does not encourage it. If you choose a factory reset, create a backup of all your data beforehand.

Don’t panic if you need to factory reset your iPhone but don’t remember the Passcode. There is a simple solution to this situation. You can simply factory reset your iPhone without knowing the Passcode with Tenorshare ReiBoot iOS System Repair.

Key Features of Tenorshare ReiBoot iOS System Repair:

Tenorshare ReiBoot helps you enter and exit recovery mode on iPhone/iPad/iPod with a Single-click recovery solution.

Tenorshare ReiBoot can help you fix iOS Stuck issues without Data Loss.

Higher Success Rate to help you fix iOS System Issues with Tenorshare ReiBoot

Tenorshare ReiBoot can Reset iPhone/iPad/iPod Touch without password/iTunes/Finder At Home.

Part 3. How to Factory Reset iPhone without Passcode by ReiBoot iOS System Repair?

Tenorshare Factory Reset is a great option included in ReiBoot. Let’s look at utilizing it to restore your iPhone’s factory settings quickly.

Step 1: ReiBoot may be downloaded and installed. Connect your device to your computer after launching ReiBoot and choose ‘Reset Device.’

Note: To ensure a successful repair of your iOS system, connect your iOS device to your computer using the Apple original lightning USB connector.

Step 2: The two reset choices will now appear. To begin, select ‘Factory Reset.’

Step 3: Click on ‘Download’ to get the latest firmware package to reset your device. You may also set the firmware save path by clicking ‘Browse.’

Step 4: Click ‘Start Reset’ when the firmware has been downloaded to the computer to begin the resetting process.

Note: All data and settings will be erased if you perform a factory reset. Please back up and try again if your iPhone is functional.

Because the firmware package is now roughly 5GB, the entire resetting procedure will take a few minutes. The process will take roughly 10 minutes to complete, after which you may reset your iPhone to factory settings.

Part 4. People’s Comment on Tenorshare ReiBoot iOS System Repair

Pros

Recovery Mode can be entered and exited at any time.

Repair 50+ With easy, fix iOS system difficulties and tv OS issues.

Restore the iOS system to its original state with minimal data loss

Be skilled in resolving Apple TV issues such as Airplay mode, Recovery Mode, etc.

Cons

Many features are available for free, while some must be purchased.

Part 5. Helpful Q&A for Tenorshare ReiBoot

Q1: How do I reset my iPhone to factory settings without a Passcode?

Tenorshare ReiBoot iOS System Repair can let you factory reset your iPhone in any situation. Follow the basic actions outlined above.

Q2: Is Tenorshare ReiBoot iOS System Repair free?

Tenorshare ReiBoot offers both a free and a paid version.

ReiBoot iOS System Repair is free if you wish to enter/exit recovery mode. However, you must pay to solve iOS system issues, and the pro edition costs $29.95 per month, $35.95 per year, and $59.95 per lifetime.

Q3: Is Tenorshare ReiBoot safe to use?

Yes, because Tenorshare authorizes the Tenorshare ReiBoot Download URL, Tenorshare ReiBoot is safe to download and use. As a result, downloading ReiBoot software for Windows and Mac to cure various device system faults is safe.

Conclusion

Almost all you need to know about factory reset iPhone without Passcode and iOS system recovery is included in this post. As you can see, using Tenorshare ReiBoot iOS System Repair to factory reset an iPhone without a passcode is simple. You can do so with only a few mouse clicks. All iPhone models and iOS versions are supported.

