Master the Art of WSJ Style Charts in Excel with These Easy Steps



Have you ever come across a Wall Street Journal chart and thought, “Wow, I wish I could create something that polished”? Whether you’re preparing for a big presentation, crafting a report, or simply trying to make your data pop, creating visuals that are both professional and easy to understand can feel like an uphill battle—especially if you’re working with Microsoft Excel. But here’s the thing: with a little creativity and a few clever techniques, you can transform Excel spreadsheets into a powerful tool for designing charts that rival those seen in top-tier publications.

This guide by Kenji will show you how, by walking you through the process of creating three stunning Wall Street Journal-style charts—line charts with filled areas, radar charts with fill, and heatmap-style visuals—all within MS Excel. Along the way, they tackle common challenges, share tips for overcoming Excel’s quirks, and even introduce a few bonus tools to take your designs to the next level. So, if you’re ready to elevate your data visualization game without needing a degree in graphic design, lets get started.

Creating Professional Charts in Excel

TL;DR Key Takeaways : Wall Street Journal-style charts, known for their clean and professional design, can be replicated in Excel using techniques like line charts with filled areas, radar charts with fill, and heatmap-style visuals.

Line charts with filled areas highlight trends and gaps between data points by combining stacked area charts and line charts, with customization for a polished look.

Radar charts with fill are ideal for comparing multiple variables, using transparency and balanced design elements to overcome Excel’s limitations.

Heatmap-style visuals can be created using Excel’s conditional formatting, with enhancements like color gradients, grid layouts, and PowerPoint’s eyedropper for precise branding alignment.

Excel’s camera tool enables dynamic screenshots of charts or tables that update automatically, making it a powerful feature for dashboards and reports.

Wall Street Journal (WSJ)-style charts are celebrated for their clean, professional design, making them a gold standard in data visualization. The good news is that you can replicate these visuals using Excel, a tool widely accessible to professionals and students alike.

Line Charts with Filled Areas

Line charts with filled areas are particularly effective for emphasizing trends and highlighting the gap between two data points. They combine clarity with aesthetic appeal, making them a go-to choice for professional presentations. Here’s how you can create one in Excel:

Prepare your data: Organize your data by adding two additional columns—one for the baseline and another for the difference between the two data series. These columns will define the filled area between the lines.

Organize your data by adding two additional columns—one for the baseline and another for the difference between the two data series. These columns will define the filled area between the lines. Create the chart: Insert a stacked area chart and overlay it with a line chart. This combination allows you to achieve the desired visual effect.

Insert a stacked area chart and overlay it with a line chart. This combination allows you to achieve the desired visual effect. Customize the design: Adjust the colors, line thickness, and transparency to create a polished, professional look. Subtle gradients or muted tones are ideal for maintaining a clean aesthetic.

Adjust the colors, line thickness, and transparency to create a polished, professional look. Subtle gradients or muted tones are ideal for maintaining a clean aesthetic. Format the axes: Ensure clarity by customizing axis labels and gridlines. Add data labels and align them with the overall design to improve readability.

This method is particularly useful for showcasing trends while maintaining a visually appealing and easy-to-understand presentation. The result is a chart that communicates data effectively without overwhelming the viewer.

Radar Charts with Fill

Radar charts with fill are excellent for comparing multiple variables across categories, offering a unique way to visualize data relationships. While Excel’s radar charts have certain design limitations, you can still create compelling visuals by following these steps:

Select your data: Highlight the data you want to visualize and insert a radar chart from Excel’s chart options.

Highlight the data you want to visualize and insert a radar chart from Excel’s chart options. Enable fill: Activate the fill option to give the chart a cohesive, circular appearance that enhances its visual impact.

Activate the fill option to give the chart a cohesive, circular appearance that enhances its visual impact. Adjust transparency: Use lighter shades for overlapping areas and darker tones for distinct sections to ensure clarity and avoid overwhelming the viewer.

Use lighter shades for overlapping areas and darker tones for distinct sections to ensure clarity and avoid overwhelming the viewer. Balance design elements: While Excel’s radar charts lack curved lines or smooth markers, careful adjustments to colors, transparency, and layout can compensate for these limitations.

This approach ensures your radar chart remains visually appealing and easy to interpret, even when working within Excel’s constraints. It’s a practical choice for comparing data across multiple categories in a single, compact visual.

Make Impressive Wall Street Journal Charts in Excel

Take a look at other insightful guides from our broad collection to help you improve your skills in MS Excel.

Heatmap-Style Charts with Conditional Formatting

Heatmaps are a powerful tool for visualizing data ranges, making it easy to identify patterns and trends at a glance. Excel’s conditional formatting feature simplifies the process of creating heatmap-style visuals. Here’s how to do it:

Apply a color gradient: Select your data range and use a gradient that transitions from light to dark to represent low to high values effectively.

Select your data range and use a gradient that transitions from light to dark to represent low to high values effectively. Adjust cell dimensions: Resize the cells to create a grid-like layout, which enhances the visual clarity of the heatmap.

Resize the cells to create a grid-like layout, which enhances the visual clarity of the heatmap. Enhance separation: Add thick white borders between cells to improve readability and make individual data points stand out.

Add thick white borders between cells to improve readability and make individual data points stand out. Match font colors: Align font colors with the background fills for a seamless, professional appearance.

Align font colors with the background fills for a seamless, professional appearance. Use PowerPoint’s eyedropper: For precise color matching, extract exact color codes using PowerPoint’s eyedropper tool to ensure consistency with your organization’s branding.

This technique is particularly effective for creating visuals that align with your branding while clearly communicating data patterns. Heatmaps are ideal for dashboards, reports, and presentations where quick data interpretation is essential.

Dynamic Screenshots with Excel’s Camera Tool

Excel’s camera tool is an underutilized feature that allows you to create dynamic screenshots of charts or data tables. These screenshots automatically update when the underlying data changes, making them invaluable for dashboards and reports. Here’s how to use this feature:

Enable the camera tool: Add the camera tool to your Quick Access Toolbar from Excel’s options menu.

Add the camera tool to your Quick Access Toolbar from Excel’s options menu. Capture your data: Select the range you want to capture and insert the dynamic image into your worksheet.

Select the range you want to capture and insert the dynamic image into your worksheet. Integrate visuals: Use this feature to create composite visuals or embed Excel charts into PowerPoint presentations without losing interactivity.

This tool is particularly effective for creating dynamic, up-to-date visuals in professional reports or presentations. It streamlines the process of integrating Excel data into other platforms while maintaining accuracy and consistency.

Overcoming Excel’s Limitations

While Excel is a versatile tool for data visualization, it does have its limitations. For example:

Creating advanced visuals, such as curved radar charts or highly customized heatmaps, can be challenging due to Excel’s design constraints.

Excel’s built-in options may not always meet the demands of complex or highly specific visualizations.

In such cases, consider alternatives like Power BI, which offers more robust visualization capabilities and greater flexibility in design. However, with creative workarounds—such as using the camera tool or PowerPoint’s eyedropper—Excel can still produce professional-quality visuals that rival those found in high-end publications. By combining Excel’s features with complementary tools, you can overcome its limitations and create visuals that meet even the most demanding requirements.

Media Credit: Kenji Explains



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals