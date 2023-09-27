How to create a customized Contact Poster in iOS 17

Apple’s iOS 17 introduces a new feature called Contact Poster, which allows you to create a personalized image that will be displayed when someone calls you. You can use a photo, Memoji, or monogram, and you can customize the text and colors to match your style.

A Contact Poster is a full-screen image that appears when you receive a call from someone who has created one. It can be a photo, Memoji, or monogram, and you can customize it to match your style and personality.

To create a customized Contact Poster, follow these steps:

Open the Contacts app.

Tap on your contact card at the top of the screen.

Tap Contact Photo & Poster.

Tap Edit.

Tap Customize.

Tap Poster.

You will now see a preview of your Contact Poster.

You can choose one of the following options to customize it:

Background: Tap the background to change the color or image.

Frame: Tap the frame to change the color or style of the frame.

Text: Tap the text to change the font, size, color, and alignment.

Color: Tap the color circle to change the accent color of your Contact Poster.

Once you are satisfied with your Contact Poster, tap Done to save your changes.

You can also choose to automatically share your Contact Poster with your contacts. To do this, tap Share Contact Poster and select Always Share.

Here are some tips for creating a great Contact Poster:

Use a high-quality photo or Memoji.

Choose a background that complements your skin tone and hair color.

Use a readable font and color for your text.

Make sure your Contact Poster is visually appealing and reflects your personality.

Here are some ideas for creative Contact Posters:

Use a photo of yourself doing something you love, such as playing a sport, traveling, or spending time with your family.

Use a Memoji that looks like you or that represents your personality.

Create a monogram using your initials or your favorite colors.

Use a quote or saying that is important to you.

Creating a customized Contact Poster is a great way to add a personal touch to your iPhone. It’s also a fun way to express yourself and show your contacts who you are, you can find out more details about this feature and other iOS 17 features over at Apple’s website at the link below.

Source Apple



