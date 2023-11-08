How to Clear the Cache on iPad and iPhone

This guide will show you how to clear the cache on your iPad and iPhone. Expanding on the concept of cache management, it’s important to understand that when you actively engage in browsing the internet or frequently use apps on your iPad or iPhone, these devices automatically save bits of information in a designated storage area known as the cache. This cache serves a critical function; it allows for the swift retrieval of data, which significantly enhances the speed and responsiveness of your device when revisiting websites or reopening applications.
Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals
Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy.