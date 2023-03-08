Tips on How to Bypass/Unlock iPhone Passcode [iOS 15/16 Support]

No one can deny the fact that iPhones are great. You get to enjoy the stunning camera as well as the smooth user experience. However, there is a catch. If you accidentally forget the passcode of your iPhone, it’s almost impossible to get into it. While it’s a good thing when you lose your iPhone, it can be devastating for you if you can’t get into your phone. But there’s no need to worry. In this article, we will discuss how to bypass iphone passcode.

Part 1: Is there any way to Bypass or Unlock iPhone Passcode

If we speak about how Apple made its iOS. It’s impossible to bypass the iPhone passcode. It’s because the iCloud system is top-notch. But there are a few ways to get into this hole.

For example, you can use a third-party tool like PassFab iPhone Unlocker to get into your phone. On the other hand, you can also use iTunes to solve this issue. Lastly, the “find my iPhone” feature can also be used to get the job done.

Each method has its pros and cons. So, go through each method and find out what works best for you.

How to Bypass/Unlock iPhone Passcode by PassFab iPhone Unlocker [No Data Loss]

If you want to know how to bypass iPhone passcode without losing data, then you should get your hands on the PassFab iPhone unlocker.

The key features of PassFab iPhone Unlocker

It’s a fast and easy way to get rid of the iPhone passcode. For those who have been a part of the Apple environment, you know how hard it is to recover your passcode. So, this is a great method to save yourself the hassle.

Moving on, it’s also a secure way to MDM lock without data loss. You can find plenty of such tools online, but they’re not safe to use. However, PassFab will keep you safe and secure.

It’s also easy to use, so anyone can use it without having to ask for help from anyone. Lastly, it’s compatible with all iOS devices.

Steps on How to Bypass/Unlock iPhone Passcode without losing data

Here are the steps to bypass the iPhone passcode without losing data.

Step 1: From your computer, open up the PassFab iPhone unlocker.

Step 2: After that, hook up your iPhone to the computer and then click on “Next.”

Step 3: When the firmware is suggested by the tool, download it.

Step 4: After that, click on Start to Remove.

Step 5: Wait a few seconds, and you’ll be done.

Step 6: Click on “done.”

Part 3: How to Bypass/Unlock iPhone Passcode Using iTunes.

There is another solution to unlocking your device using iTunes. With this, you can have a backup for your data and get started with the unlocking process. Here is how you can use iTunes to unlock your iPhone.

Step 1: Use the USB cable of your phone to connect it to your computer.

Step 2: After that, launch the iTunes software and select your iPhone. Moving on, click on “Restore Backup.”

Step 3: iTunes will come up with a few backup options; select the one that you want.

Step 4: After that, go into recovery mode.

Step 5: Now, from your computer, click on Restore and Update.

Step 6: Wait for a few minutes and keep your iPhone connected to power.

Part 4: How to Bypass/Unlock iPhone Passcode Using Find My iPhone

If you are wondering about how to bypass iphone passcode without pc? You can use Find My iPhone for this.

Step 1: Find another iPhone and ensure you have “Find My iPhone” installed there.

Step 2: Now you need to log in to your Apple ID using your credentials.

Step 3: The app will come up with all the devices that are connected to your email.

Step 4: Tap on your device.

Step 5: After that, click on options and then “Erase iPhone.”

Step 6: Press “Restore from iCloud Backup” and fill up your iCloud details.

Part 5: How to Bypass/Unlock iPhone Passcode Using Siri

Siri is also a great help in unlocking the locked device. Here is how you can use Siri to unlock an iPhone.

Step 1: Turn on Siri and ask, What time is it right now?

Step 2: Click on the world clock and add another clock to the mix.

Step 3: After that, press “Share” and then “Message.”

Step 4: Create a new contact and add photos to it.

Step 5: When you go into photos simply click on the home button, and you’ll be redirected to the home page.

Bonus tip: How to Unlock iPhone without Passcode using camera

Here’s how to unlock iPhone without a passcode using the camera.

If you don’t want to go through the hassle of downloading a tool on your computer to fix your phone, there is another easy way to do it.

The iPhone has a bug that you can use to bypass your password. All you have to do is open up the camera and ensure that it’s in selfie mode.

After that, hold onto your home button until you hear a sound (clicking). And now, your iPhone will unlock itself.

Final Thoughts

Bypassing your iPhone passcode is not an easy task. However, you can use different methods to make matters easier for you. For example, using the “find my iPhone” app is an effective and easy way to deal with the issue. But, if nothing works, you can hop onto PassFab iPhone Unlocker to safely bypass your iPhone passcode.





