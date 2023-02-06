We recently showed you how to block calls with No Caller ID on the iPhone, this guide will show you how to block Android Phone calls with No Caller ID.

You may get a telephone call on your Android Phone which says “No Caller ID’ or “Witheld Number’, this means that you cannot see who is calling you.

These tactics are used by my marketing companies and also some scam call centers, this guide will show you how to stop these types of telephone calls on your Android Phone. You will be able to block them on your handset by following the steps listed below.

How to block No Caller ID calls on your Android Phone

To block No Caller ID and Witheld Number calls on your Android Phone, open the Phone app on your handset. Now select the Three Dots at the top right-hand side of the phone.

Now go to Settings and select Block Numbers on your device. You will now see the option to Block unknown callers with a toggle switch, set the toggle switch to On so it is green.

That’s it you will stop receiving any calls where the number has been withheld on purpose by the caller or when it is not available. This is a great way to cut down on those scams and marketing calls that we all get from time to time. The exact way that you block the unknown numbers on your device may vary slightly between manufacturers.

How to block unknown calls on Samsung Phones

Samsung is one of the most popular android smartphone makers, the way that you block calls on these devices is slightly different.

To block a call from a withheld number or No Caller ID on your Samsung phone, open the Phone app on your device.

Tap on More Options (three dots) at the top and then select Settings, now select Block numbers on your Samsung phone. Underneath the Block numbers heading you will see Block unknown/private numbers with a toggle next to it. Switch the toggle to on and any withheld and unknown telephone numbers will be blocked on your device. You can find out more information about blocking numbers on your Samsung phone over at Samsung’s website.

We hope that you find this guide useful and helpful, and hope that it helps you reduce the number of unwanted telephone calls that you receive on your Android Phone. If you have any comments, questions, or tips, please leave a comment below and let us know.





