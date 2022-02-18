We previously heard how to block a number on the iPhone, this guide is designed to show you how to block a number on your Android Phone.

There are times when you may want to block a number on your phone when you get unsolicited sales calls and also things like robocalls or spam calls. You can block these numbers permanently on your Android phone or you can unblock them at any time you want.

How do I block a number on my Android Phone?

It is easy to block a number on your Android device, there are a number of ways to do this, the exact method to do this may vary slightly depending on the manufacturer.

The easiest way to block a number on your Android device is from within the Phone app on your handset. To do this open the Phone app and select More with the three dots and then Call History. You will then see a list of calls that you have received and made.

Select the telephone number of the call that you want to block and then select Block/report spam. This telephone number will now be blocked on your device and you will no longer receive any calls from it.

How do I unblock a number on Android?

If you have blocked a number by mistake or want to unblock one that you have blocked, this can easily be done on your Android smartphone. To unblock a number on your Android device open the Phone App and then select More with the three dots, now select Settings > Blocked numbers. You will then see a list of telephone numbers that have been blocked on your device.

Select the telephone number that you want to unblock on your Android Phone and next to it select Clear X and then Unblock. This telephone number is no longer blocked on your handset and you will be able to receive telephone calls again.

How do I block unknown or withheld numbers on Android?

Sometimes when we get spam calls or robocalls the caller hides their number completely, there is an option on your Android phone to block all unknown numbers.

To block all unknown telephone numbers on your Android device select and open the Phone app, now select More with the three dots and go to Settings > Blocked numbers, now select the setting for Unknown and turn this on.

Once this setting is turned on you will no longer get any calls from unknown telephone numbers, this setting can always be turned off again by following the steps above.

We hope you find this guide helpful and hope that it helps you to stop and reduce unwanted and spam telephone calls on your Android device. If you have any questions, please leave a comment below. You can find out more information about blocking unwanted calls on Android over at Google’s website.

Image Credit: Hassan OUAJBIR

