How to add people to Apple card Family (Video)

Apple recently launched their new Apple Card Family feature to their Apple Card, this feature allows you to add a family member to your account.
This lets you co-owner you account with a family member and share your credit with them, this can be used to help them build a credit rating and it works for teens and adults. You can also add a participant to your account
Apple has now released a couple of handy videos which show how to add people to Apple Card Family, lets find out how its done. The first one shows how to add a participant to your account.
The second videos shows us how we can add a co-owner of the account to your Apple Card account.
You can find out more details on these new features for the Apple Card over at Apple’s website at the link below.
