How to add people to Apple card Family (Video)

Apple recently launched their new Apple Card Family feature to their Apple Card, this feature allows you to add a family member to your account.

This lets you co-owner you account with a family member and share your credit with them, this can be used to help them build a credit rating and it works for teens and adults. You can also add a participant to your account

Apple has now released a couple of handy videos which show how to add people to Apple Card Family, lets find out how its done. The first one shows how to add a participant to your account.

The second videos shows us how we can add a co-owner of the account to your Apple Card account.

