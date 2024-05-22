How Good is ChatGPT GPT-4o for coding (Video)

We have an awesome video from All About AI that provides an in-depth assessment of the GPT-4o model’s performance in coding through three specific challenges: image processing, neural network training, and real-time voice alteration. Each task is broken down into detailed steps and outcomes, offering a comprehensive evaluation of the model’s capabilities and potential for practical applications in various coding domains.

Image to ASCII Conversion

In this challenge, the objective is to convert a JPG or PNG image to ASCII art using the Go programming language. The process involves several key steps:

Loading the image into the program

Converting the loaded image to ASCII format

Adding color to enhance the visual appeal of the ASCII art

Displaying the final ASCII art in the terminal for viewing

The GPT-4o model successfully completed this task, rendering the iconic Doom video game cover in ASCII format with only minor adjustments required. This demonstrates the model’s capability in handling image processing tasks effectively, showcasing its potential for applications involving image manipulation and conversion.

Neural Network Training

The second challenge involves training a neural network to generate names from a dataset of 20,000 names using the PyTorch deep learning framework and CUDA parallel computing platform. The process includes several critical steps:

Defining the architecture and parameters of the neural network model

Training the model using the provided dataset of 20,000 names

Generating new names using the trained model to assess its performance

The GPT-4o model successfully generated new names that were coherent and plausible, demonstrating its ability to learn from the training dataset. By incorporating LSTM (Long Short-Term Memory) architecture, the model’s performance further improved, and it even attempted sentence completion using text from the Harry Potter series. This showcases GPT-4o’s proficiency in neural network training and its potential for applications in natural language processing and text generation.

Real-Time Voice Alteration

The third challenge focuses on creating a real-time voice changer using CUDA and the PyAudio library for audio input and output. The steps involved in this task are:

Capturing audio input from the user in real-time

Processing the captured audio to alter the voice characteristics

Outputting the modified audio back to the user in real-time

The GPT-4o model successfully altered the voice in real-time with impressively low latency, ensuring a smooth and responsive user experience. It experimented with different voice effects, including a robotic voice, demonstrating its versatility and capability in real-time audio processing. This highlights the potential for GPT-4o in applications involving voice manipulation, such as voice assistants, audio filters, and real-time voice effects.

Model Performance and Speed

When comparing the performance of GPT-4o with its predecessors, GPT-4 Turbo and Opus, initial observations indicate that GPT-4o is notably quicker in completing coding tasks. This increased speed translates to a more seamless and efficient user experience, making GPT-4o a valuable tool for developers and programmers seeking to streamline their coding workflows.

The GPT-4o model demonstrated effective performance across all three coding challenges, showcasing its versatility and potential for real-world applications. Its speed and efficiency in completing tasks, particularly in comparison to previous models, position GPT-4o as a promising tool for coding and software development.

The model’s success in image processing, neural network training, and real-time voice alteration highlights its adaptability to various coding domains. As researchers and developers continue to explore and refine GPT-4o’s capabilities, it is likely that we will see even more impressive applications and use cases emerge, pushing the boundaries of what is possible with AI-assisted coding.

Source & Image Credit: All About AI



