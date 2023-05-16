How durable is the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate (Video)

The new Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate and the Asus ROG Phone 7 were made official back in April, the handsets are designed for gaming and they come with some high-end specifications.

Now we get to find out how durable the new Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate is in a new durability test video from JerryRigEverything. The handset is out through a range of tests, these include a scratch test, a bend test, and a burn test, let’s see how the device performs.

As we can see from the video the display on the handset started to show scratches at levels 6 and 7, this is pretty much the same as every other smartphone on the market, the display uses Gorilla Glass Victus.

In the burn test, the display did show some damage as it turned white, as we can see from the bend test the device did bend, but it did not break, unliked previous ~rOG phones.

As a reminder the Asus ROG Phone 7 Series comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 2448 x 1080 pixels, plus a 20.4:9 aspect ratio, the device features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

The handset comes with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB storage, there is a single camera on the front and three cameras on the rear. On the front of the handset there is a 32-megapixel camera for taking selfies and making video calls, on the back of the device there is a 50-megapixel main camera, a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera, and an 8-megapixel macro camera.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals