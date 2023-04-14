Asus ROG Phone 7 Series unveiled

Asus has unveiled its latest gaming smartphone, the Asus ROG Phone 7 Series and there are two models in the range, the ROG Phone 7 and the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate, both handsets have similar specifications.

The new Asus ROG Phone 7 Series comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display that has an FHD+ resolution of 2448 x 1080 pixels and the display has a 20.4:9 aspect ratio, the device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

The handset comes with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage, the device does not come with a microSD card slot, the two handsets have the same cameras, there is a single camera on the front, and three cameras on the rear.

On the front of the handset there is a 32-megapixel camera for taking selfies and making video calls, on the back of the device there is a 50-megapixel main camera, a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera, and an 8-megapixel macro camera.

The new Asus ROG Phone 7 Series smartphones come with a 6000 mAh battery and they feature 65W fast charging plus reverse charging, the handset comes with Android 13, the main difference between the two handsets is that the Ultimate model comes with an AeroActive portal that can be used with the AeroActive Cooler 7 for additional cooling.

The new ROG Phone 7 handset is now up for preorder, the Standard model starts at €999 and the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate starts at €1,399, you can find out more details over at Asus at the link below.

The ROG Phone 7 series includes the ROG Phone 7 and ROG Phone 7 Ultimate models and is the latest step in the high-performance evolution of the world’s greatest gaming phone. This futuristically-styled phone — which sports a new two-tone design — combines the game-winning power of the flagship Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform with the advanced GameCool 7 thermal system and special ROG tuning to deliver a truly breathtaking mobile gaming experience — and impressively low power consumption. The key to this power efficiency is the revolutionary new rapid-cycle vapor chamber design, which increases heat dissipation efficiency by up to 168%, allowing the ROG Phone 7 series to run games at full speed while maintaining low temperatures.

Source Asus





