New Horizon Zero Dawn PC patch released

Games developer Guerrilla has this week announce the release of a major new Horizon Zero Dawn PC patch bringing with it a wealth of fixes and performance improvements, including a tweak which saves up to 250MB of VRAM on all AMD GPUs.

Other improvements include fixes for the graphics settings preset name not updating when you pressed Auto-Detect, fixes for negative values in cubemap relighting shader (fixes for example the red graphical glitches in the Hades fight if you let the timer run out), a fix for the menu (and loading screen) being displayed at incorrect scale when changing AF in borderless mode, resolution sometimes being too low in windowed mode and for the errands quest list overlapping with tutorial quest list to name a few.

Guerrilla has also changed the way graphics settings are stored, now providing a text file instead of a binary file to facilitate easier customisation.

Hi everyone,

We’re happy to announce that Patch 1.10 for Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition on PC is now live! This patch introduces crash fixes and performance improvements that were reported by our community.

You can find the full Patch Notes for Patch 1.10 below; please update your game and let us know what you think!

– Guerrilla

Source : Guerrilla

