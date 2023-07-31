Honor X6a smartphone unveiled

Honor has added a new Android smartphone to its range, the Honor X6a and the handset is equipped with a 6.56-inch LCD display that features an HD+ resolution of 1612 x 720 pixels, the display has a 90Hz refresh rate.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G36 mobile processor and it comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage, if you need some extra storage then there is also a microSD card slot for expansion.

The new Honor X6a smartphone comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front of the handset and three cameras on the rear. On the back of the device, there is a 50-megapixel main camera with a wide-angle lens, there is also a 2-megapixel macro and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The device comes with Android 13 and Magic UI 7.1, it also comes with a 5200 mAh battery and it features fast charging, there is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and it will come in a choice of two colors.

The two colors for the new Honor X6a smartphone include Midnight Black and Cyan Lake and the device will retail for £130 it is now available to order in the UK, you can find out more details at the link below.

Source Honor, GSM Arena



