Honor V40 smartphone to come with 50 megapixel camera

We have heard a number of rumors about the new Honor V40 smartphone and now the company has confirmed some details about the device.

Honor has revealed some information about the handsets cameras, the device will come with a 50 megapixel main camera.

The news was announced on Weibo and you can see a translated version of the announcement below,

Glory phone 8 hours ago from Honor V40 Never felt before A little light can illuminate the night. #GloryV40#, 50 million ultra-sensitive images, bring an unprecedented image experience. Honor new product launch conference in 2021, see you on January 18. Follow + forward, draw 6 Honor Bands. Weibo video of Honor phone

We will have full details about the new Honor V40 smartphone when it is made official on the 18th of January.

Source Weibo, Myfixguide

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals