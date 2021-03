Honor V40 Lite smartphone unveiled

We have heard a number of rumors about the new Honor V40 Lite, the handset is now official and it comes with a 6.57 inch OLED display.

The display has a FHD+ resolution and it comes with an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 800U mobile processor and 8GB of RAM.

There are a choice of two storage sizes, 128GB and 256GB and the handset comes with a 32 megapixel front facing camera for Selfies and video calls.

On the back of the device there is a 64 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera, plus a 2 megapixel depth and 2 megapixel macro camera. The device also comes with a 3800 mAh battery and 66W fast charging.

The new Honor V40 Lite will come in a choice of three colors, black, green and a gradient effect and pricing will start at CNY 2,999 which is about $460.

Source GSM Arena

