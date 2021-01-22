Honor V40 5G smartphone gets official

The new Honor V40 5G smartphone is now official and the handset features a 6.72 inch OLED display that had resolution of 2676 x 1236 pixels.

The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ mobile processor and it comes with a choice of 8GB of RAM or 12GB of RAM.

There are also two different storage options 128GB and 256GB and the device comes with a 4000 mAh battery and 66W fast charging, it also comes with 55W fast wireless charging.

The Honor V40 5G is equipped with dual Selfie cameras, these include a 32 megapixel main camera and 16 megapixel ultra wide camera.

On the rear of the handset there is a 50 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultra wide camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera. Pricing for the handset starts at CNY 3,599 which is $556 at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM Arena

