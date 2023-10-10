Honor Play 50 Plus smartphone gets official

Honor has recently expanded its portfolio of Android smartphones by introducing the Honor Play 50 Plus. This new device boasts a sizable 6.8-inch LCD screen, offering a Full HD+ resolution that measures 2412 x 1080 pixels, ensuring crisp and vibrant visuals.

Under the hood, the Honor Play 50 Plus is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 mobile processor, providing robust performance for various tasks. Prospective buyers have the option to choose between two configurations: one with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage, and another more powerful variant featuring 12GB of RAM and a massive 2256GB of internal storage.

When it comes to battery life, the smartphone is outfitted with a substantial 6000 mAh battery, which is further complemented by a 33W fast-charging capability. This ensures that the device will not only last for extended periods but can also be quickly recharged when needed.

In terms of photography and videography, the Play 50 Plus offers a versatile camera setup. The front-facing camera is an 8-megapixel sensor, specifically engineered for high-quality video calls and selfie photography. On the rear, the device features a dual-camera array: a 50-megapixel primary camera for capturing detailed images, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor for enhanced portrait shots.

The smartphone will be available in a diverse palette of colors, including Green, Purple, Silver, and Black, allowing users to choose a hue that best suits their personal style. As for pricing, the Honor Play 50 Plus is set to retail at CNY 1,399, which translates to approximately $195 based on current exchange rates.

Source GSM Arena



