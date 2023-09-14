Honor 90 smartphone launched in India

The Honor 90 smartphone was made official back in July and now Honor is launching the handset in India, as a reminder the device comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2664 x 1200 pixels. Under the hood, it’s equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor.

Buyers have the option to choose between 8GB and 12GB RAM configurations, as well as between 256GB and 512GB of internal storage. Notably, the device lacks a microSD card slot for expandable storage.

In terms of camera capabilities, the Honor 90 offers a versatile setup. The rear camera array consists of a 200-megapixel primary camera with a wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfie enthusiasts and video callers, the front-facing camera offers a 50-megapixel sensor.

Rounding out the features, the Honor 90 is powered by a 5000mAh battery and supports 66W fast charging. The phone runs on Android 13, complemented by Magic OS 7.1.

The new Honor 90 will retail for INR 37,999 which is about $458 at the current exchange rate this is for the 8GB of RAM and 256GB model, the 12GB of RAM and 512GB model will cost INR 39,999 which is about $482 at the current exchange rate. The handset will go on sale in India next Monday the 18th of September.

Source GSM Arena



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals