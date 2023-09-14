Geeky Gadgets

The Latest Technology News



Honor 90 smartphone launched in India

By

Honor 90

The Honor 90 smartphone was made official back in July and now Honor is launching the handset in India, as a reminder the device comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2664 x 1200 pixels. Under the hood, it’s equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor.

Buyers have the option to choose between 8GB and 12GB RAM configurations, as well as between 256GB and 512GB of internal storage. Notably, the device lacks a microSD card slot for expandable storage.

In terms of camera capabilities, the Honor 90 offers a versatile setup. The rear camera array consists of a 200-megapixel primary camera with a wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfie enthusiasts and video callers, the front-facing camera offers a 50-megapixel sensor.

Rounding out the features, the Honor 90 is powered by a 5000mAh battery and supports 66W fast charging. The phone runs on Android 13, complemented by Magic OS 7.1.

The new Honor 90 will retail for INR 37,999 which is about $458 at the current exchange rate this is for the 8GB of RAM and 256GB model, the 12GB of RAM and 512GB model will cost INR 39,999 which is about $482 at the current exchange rate. The handset will go on sale in India next Monday the 18th of September.

Source GSM Arena

Filed Under: Android News, Mobile Phone News



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy.
Geeky Gadgets