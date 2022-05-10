Honor Play 30 smartphone unveiled

Honor has launched a new Android smartphone, the Honor Play 30 and the handset comes with a 6.5-inch TFT LCD display that features an HD+ resolution, the display also comes with a 60Hz refresh rate.

The handset comes with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ mobile processor and it comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

If you need some extra storage there is also a microSD card slot for expansion and the handset also comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and 10W fast charging.

The new Honor Play 30 smartphone comes with Android 11 and Magic UI 5.0, it also features a single camera on the front and a single camera on the rear.

On the front of the handset, there is a 5-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking selfies. On the rear of the device, there is a 13-megapixel main camera for photos and videos.

The new Honor Play 30 will come in a choice of four different colors, these include gold, silver, black and blue. As yet there are no details on when the handset will go on sale and also no information on how much it will retail for. As soon as we get some pricing and release date details we will let you know.

Source Playfuldroid

