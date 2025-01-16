Honor Magic7 Pro smartphone lands in Europe

The HONOR Magic7 Pro is setting a new benchmark in the world of smartphones with its advanced AI capabilities. Designed to seamlessly integrate artificial intelligence into everyday tasks, this device offers users a smarter, more efficient experience. From AI-enhanced photography to real-time language translation, the HONOR Magic7 Pro is a testament to how AI can simplify and enrich daily life.

One of the standout features is the integration of the Google Gemini app, which provides users with an AI assistant capable of brainstorming ideas, simplifying complex topics, and even creating captivating visuals. Whether you’re planning an event, writing an email, or exploring new ways to learn, the HONOR Magic7 Pro ensures that AI is always at your fingertips. This innovative app leverages the power of AI to generate creative solutions, break down intricate subjects into easily digestible concepts, and produce stunning visual content tailored to your needs.

The HONOR Magic7 Pro also features an impressive array of AI-driven features that enhance various aspects of the user experience. The device’s AI Translation supports 13 languages, allowing seamless communication across linguistic barriers. AI Notes with Summary intelligently organizes and summarizes your notes, making it easier to review and recall important information. The AI Super Zoom feature, ranging from 30x to 100x, allows users to capture distant subjects with exceptional clarity, while the AI Motion Sensing Capture ensures that you never miss a perfect shot, even when your subject is in motion.

Cutting-Edge Technology for Unparalleled Performance

In addition to its AI capabilities, the HONOR Magic7 Pro is equipped with state-of-the-art hardware that delivers unparalleled performance. The device is powered by the Snapdragon® 8 Elite Mobile Platform, which features the Qualcomm® Oryon CPU and Qualcomm® Adreno GPU, ensuring smooth and responsive operation even when running demanding applications or games.

The HONOR Magic7 Pro’s camera system is equally impressive, featuring a 50MP Super Dynamic Main Camera, a 50MP Wide Camera, and a 200MP Telephoto Camera. These high-resolution sensors, combined with the AI HONOR IMAGE ENGINE, produce stunning photos and videos with incredible detail and clarity, even in challenging lighting conditions.

To keep up with the demands of modern users, the HONOR Magic7 Pro is equipped with a 5270mAh Third-generation Silicon-carbon Battery, which provides ample power for extended use. The device also supports 100W Wired HONOR SuperCharge and 80W Wireless HONOR SuperCharge, allowing users to quickly replenish the battery and minimize downtime.

The HONOR Magic7 Pro’s 6.8-inch Natural Light HONOR AI Eye Comfort Display offers a visually stunning and comfortable viewing experience. With 4320Hz PWM Dimming and Hardware-level Low Blue Light Technology, the device minimizes eye strain and fatigue, making it suitable for prolonged use.

Durability and Style

The HONOR Magic7 Pro is not only technologically advanced but also built to last. The device features the HONOR NanoCrystal Shield, which enhances its durability and resistance to wear and tear. Additionally, the smartphone is dust and water-resistant, ensuring that it can withstand the challenges of everyday use.

Available in two elegant color options, Lunar Shadow Grey and Black, the HONOR Magic7 Pro combines style and substance, making it an attractive choice for fashion-conscious consumers who demand the latest in mobile technology.

Pricing and Availability

The HONOR Magic7 Pro will be available for pre-order in the United Kingdom starting January 15th, priced at £1,099.99. Customers can purchase it from major retailers such as EE, O2, Three, Vodafone, Amazon, Argos, Very, Currys, and the HONOR online store. As a special launch offer, buyers will receive a complimentary HONOR MagicPad 2, valued at £499.99.

In the Republic of Ireland, the HONOR Magic7 Pro will launch in February for €1,299.99 (SIM-free) and will be available at Harvey Norman and Three. For those seeking a more affordable option, the HONOR Magic7 Lite will also be available starting January 15th in the UK for £399.99, with a free pair of HONOR Earbuds Open worth £149.99. The HONOR Magic7 Lite comes in two captivating colors: Titanium Purple and Titanium Black.

Source Honor



