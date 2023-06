Honor 90 Lite smartphone gets official

Honor has launched a new Android smartphone, the Honor 90 Lite. They also launched the Honor MagicBook X 16 and the Honor Earbuds X5 in the UK as well at the same time as this new smartphone.

The Honor 90 Lite will retail for £249.99 and it will come in a choice of colors including Cyan Lake, Titanium Silver, and Midnight Black, it will be available from the 5th of July from Argos, Amazon, Very, and Currys.

HONOR 90 Lite features a rear 100MP Main Camera with a f/1.9 aperture, a 5MP Wide & Depth Camera and 2MP Macro Camera for capturing stunning landscape shots and intimate closeups. For selfie aficiandos, the 16MP Front Camera delivers captivating self-portraits with defined features and enhanced colours. Additionally, the HONOR 90 Lite’s 6.7-inch Edgeless Display features an adaptive refresh rate of up to 90Hz , providing users with a buttery smooth visual experience. T

The display comes with TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification, and similar to HONOR 90, supports a range of HONOR developed human-centric eye care solutions including Dynamic Dimming and Circadian Night Display.

You can find out more details about the new Honor 90 smartphone and also their new Honor MagicBook X 16 and the Honor Earbuds X5 over at the Honor website at the link below.

Source Honor



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals

Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy