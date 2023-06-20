Honor 90 Lite smartphone gets official

Honor has launched a new Android smartphone, the Honor 90 Lite. They also launched the Honor MagicBook X 16 and the Honor Earbuds X5 in the UK as well at the same time as this new smartphone.

The Honor 90 Lite will retail for £249.99 and it will come in a choice of colors including Cyan Lake, Titanium Silver, and Midnight Black, it will be available from the 5th of July from Argos, Amazon, Very, and Currys.

HONOR 90 Lite features a rear 100MP Main Camera with a f/1.9 aperture, a 5MP Wide & Depth Camera and 2MP Macro Camera for capturing stunning landscape shots and intimate closeups. For selfie aficiandos, the 16MP Front Camera delivers captivating self-portraits with defined features and enhanced colours. Additionally, the HONOR 90 Lite’s 6.7-inch Edgeless Display features an adaptive refresh rate of up to 90Hz , providing users with a buttery smooth visual experience. T

The display comes with TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification, and similar to HONOR 90, supports a range of HONOR developed human-centric eye care solutions including Dynamic Dimming and Circadian Night Display.

You can find out more details about the new Honor 90 smartphone and also their new Honor MagicBook X 16 and the Honor Earbuds X5 over at the Honor website at the link below.

Source Honor



