Honor 50 Pro+ specifications revealed

Honor is getting ready to launch another new smartphone, the Honor 50 Pro+ and now we have some details on the handset.

Some of the specifications on the new Honor 50 Pro+ smartphone have been leaked, the device will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile processor.

The handset will also features a 4400 mAh battery and it will come with a 6.79 inch display, no resolution details as yet although we would expect it to be at least FHD+.

The Honor 50 Pro+ will feature a 50 megapixel main camera, a 13 megapixel ultrawide camera, an 8 megapixel telephoto camera and a ToF camera. The device will also come with dula Selfie cameras including a 32 megapixel and 8 megapixel cameras. The handset will apparently be launched some time in May, as soon as we get some more details we will let you guys know.

Source Myfixguide

