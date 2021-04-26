Honor 50 Pro+ specifications revealed

Honor is getting ready to launch another new smartphone, the Honor 50 Pro+ and now we have some details on the handset.

Some of the specifications on the new Honor 50 Pro+ smartphone have been leaked, the device will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile processor.

The handset will also features a 4400 mAh battery and it will come with a 6.79 inch display, no resolution details as yet although we would expect it to be at least FHD+.

The Honor 50 Pro+ will feature a 50 megapixel main camera, a 13 megapixel ultrawide camera, an 8 megapixel telephoto camera and a ToF camera. The device will also come with dula Selfie cameras including a 32 megapixel and 8 megapixel cameras. The handset will apparently be launched some time in May, as soon as we get some more details we will let you guys know.

Source Myfixguide

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals