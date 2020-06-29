Honor 30 Lite to launch July 2nd

Some specifications on the new Honor 30 Lite smartphone were leaked earlier this month a now it looks like the handset will be launching soon.

According to a recent report the device will be launch on the 2nd of July which is this Thursday, the handset is rumored to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G processor and it will come with a choice of RAM and storage.

The handset will come with a6.5 inch display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, with a 90Hz refresh rate and it will feature a 4000 mAh battery and fast charging.

The cameras on the Honor 30 Lite will include three one the back which are made up of a 48 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel wide camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera, on the front there will be a 16 megapixel camera for Selfies.

Source GSM Arena

